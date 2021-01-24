Chartiers Valley surged ahead in the third quarter and went on to defeat visiting Laurel Highlands, 58-54, in a non-section boys basketball clash of Class 5A teams Friday night.
The Colts' Brayden Reynolds scored 10 of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as the hosts opened up a nine-point lead and held off a late charge by the Mustangs (2-3).
Rodney Gallagher scored a game-high 22 points for Laurel Highlands in his return to the lineup after missing his team's loss at Belle Vernon on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.
The score was tied 14-14 after the first quarter before the Mustangs took a 27-25 halftime lead. Keondre DeShields scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half for LH and Gallagher tallied nine in the second quarter.
A basket by DeShields gave Laurel Highlands a 29-25 advantage early in the third quarter.
Chartiers Valley (8-1) reeled off the next 10 points to go up 35-29 and never trailed again. The run included all seven of Anthony Mackey's points on the night as well as a 3-pointer by Carter Mastovich, who finished with 16 points.
Gallagher sandwiched a 3-pointer and two free throws around a 3-pointer by Reynolds to make it 38-34 after three quarters.
The Mustangs' Brandon Davis scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, starting with a basket that pulled the visitors within 38-36.
The Colts followed with a 13-6 run, highlighted by two 3-pointers and a layup by Mastovich, to take their biggest lead of 51-42.
Two free throws by Davis were offset by Reynolds' basket and Chartiers Valley then began to milk the clock.
Caleb Palumbo gave Laurel Highlands life with a steal and pass to Gallagher for a three-point play that made it 53-47 with 2:13 remaining. Reynolds scored after an extended possession by the Colts but Gallagher's second straight three-point play sliced the margin to 55-50 with 29 seconds left.
Reynolds sank a pair of free throws with 19 seconds left before Davis scored twice on driving layups to make it a one-possession game, 57-54, with four seconds left.
Reynolds made one final foul shot with three seconds remaining to seal the win for Chartiers Valley.
Laurel Highlands is back in action at home Wednesday when it renews its crosstown rivalry with Uniontown in a non-section game.
