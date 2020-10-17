McKeesport scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter to pull away from visiting Laurel Highlands Friday night for a 35-20 Big South Conference home victory.
The Mustangs (1-4, 1-5) tied the game at 7-7 on Rodney Gallagher's one-yard touchdown run, but McKeesport (4-1, 5-1) responded when Kenneth Thompson returned the ensuing kickoff for a 99-yard touchdown.
Gallagher had a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. He hit Matt Lucas for an 18-yard scoring pass and Joe Chambers on a 2-yard touchdown pass.
Gallagher completed 13-of-23 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
Big South Conference
Laurel Highlands 0-7-0-13 -- 20
McKeesport 7-20-0-8 -- 35
First Quarter
McK: Caleb Reist 11 run (Milton Campos kick)
Second Quarter
LH: Rodney Gallagher 1 run (Zach Layton kick)
McK: Kenneth Thompson 99 kickoff return (Milton Campos kick)
McK: Kenneth Thompson 45 run (kick failed)
McK: Bobby Boyd 19 pass from Caleb Reist (Milton Campos kick)
Fourth Quarter
A: Asaad Robinson 14 run (run)
LH: Matt Lucas 18 pass from Rodney Gallagher (Zach Layton kick)
LH: Joe Chambers 2 pass from Rodney Gallagher (kick failed)
Records: Laurel Highlands (1-4, 1-5), McKeesport (4-1, 5-1).
