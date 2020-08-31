Landon Spiker shot 4-over 35 to lead visiting University High (W.Va.) to a 210-240 non-section victory at Duck Hollow Golf Club Monday afternoon over Laurel Highlands.
Zach Hartman (40), Jack Giobbia (41), Alex Solomon (44), and Dylan Bonfili (46) closed out the scoring rounds for University High.
The Mustangs' Megan Joyce was the medalist with a 3-over 38. Colin Crawford (42), Darren Dunn (49), Hunter Bosley (49), and Garrett Bazylak (62) rounded out the scoring for Laurel Highlands.
