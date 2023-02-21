Rodney Gallagher showed why he is one of the top basketball players in the WPIAL Monday night.
Gallagher recorded game-highs with 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to lead second-seeded Laurel Highlands past No. 15 Freeport, 69-45, in a Class AAAA first round playoff game at Harold "Horse" Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
Laurel Highlands head coach Rick Hauger spoke about his one-two punch of Gallaher and Keondre Deshields.
“Obviously, over a career, there hasn’t been many, if any in Laurel Highlands to match Rodney, and Keondre is up at that high level also.
“Keondre gutted it out as this is his first time on the court since getting hurt against Uniontown.”
Deshields finished with 12 points.
“We knew Freeport was a well-coached team and would come in here and play their hardest,” Gallagher said. “I think we did a really good job of (eventually) playing at our tempo to make them play at our pace."
Next up for the Mustangs (20-2) is a third meeting with Section 3-AAAA rival and 10th-seeded Belle Vernon (11-11). The Leopards went on the road and blew out seventh-seeded Quaker Valley, 81-55, also on Monday night.
LH swept the regular season series, winning 69-64 at home on Jan. 10 and 78-59 at BVA on Feb. 3.
Laurel Highlands led Freeport 33-24 at the half, then turned up its defensive pressure and outscored the Yellowjackets 27-9 in the third quarter to eliminate any doubt who would be moving on to the quarterfinals.
“I thought for the most part, our defense did a really good job,” Hauger said. “We were able to get some transition points, and we are best in the open floor.”
However, Freeport (13-10) was deliberate on offense early on, and it was able to keep the score close for a while.
“That is a really disciplined team and they make you play because they have a motion offense,” Hauger said. “We kind of felt that would be what they wanted to do.
“I saw them play Hampton and they had some possessions for over a minute. They are well-drilled and well-coached.”
The slow pace worked for stretches in both the first and second quarters, however, the explosiveness of Laurel Highlands countered Freeport’s attempts to dictate the pace.
Up 12-11 with a little more than two minutes to go in the first quarter, the Mustangs closed on a 6-0 run to take an 18-11 lead into the second.
In the first, Mason Bolish scored eight of his 15 points, including two early 3-pointers.
“Mason has gotten continuously better, and he was big for us early,” Hauger said of the senior. “I think there was a time when he didn’t have the confidence to do what we coaches thought he could do.”
In the second, the Yellowjackets cut the LH lead to 18-15 early, but a 9-3 Mustangs run to close the half gave LH a 33-24 lead and the Mustangs had no problems after the intermission.
Gavin Croney led Freeport with 11 points while Zach Clark added 10.
It was the final home game for LH's senior class.
“We have nine seniors, and they are all really terrific kids,” he said. “They are going to be missed, but that’s what happens in high school sports.
“They grow up and move on.”
Gallagher spoke about playing in his home gym for the last time.
“It meant a lot and I feel all the seniors wanted to play their hardest,” he said. “To come out of here with one more win in front of the home crowd, it was tons of fun tonight.”
Looking ahead, Hauger and Gallagher are focused.
“This group (of seniors) feel the same way, that we still have some things they want to accomplish before they move on to bigger and better things,” Hauger said, with Gallagher off to the side shaking his head in agreement before speaking.
“We know we will get everyone’s best game the rest of the season,” Gallagher said. “We will have to do what we can to win the rest of these games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.