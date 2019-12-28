Tyvaughn Long scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to spark Laurel Highlands to a 56-47 victory over Bishop Guilfoyle Saturday afternooon at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Tournament.
The Mustangs improve to 5-3 overall, while the Marauders lose for the first time this season, going to 4-1.
Laurel Highlands trailed at halftime, 27-24, but pulled ahead at the end of the third quarter, 38-36. The Mustangs secured the victory with an 18-11 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Long also grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Rodney Gallagher added 14 points to the winning effort.
Mike Mottecallo led Bishop Guilfoyle with 13 points.
