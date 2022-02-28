Laurel Highlands remembers its last loss well.
The Mustangs fell to New Castle, 69-60, in the WPIAL Class AAAAA boys basketball semifinals a year ago. Since then they’ve reeled off 23 wins in a row to put themselves back in the same position again a year later, this time against fifth-seeded Highlands.
Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger feels his team learned from the 2021 semifinal loss.
“It’s always good to have experience in situations and in that sense it provided us with that,” Hauger said.
Tonight’s WPIAL semifinal game takes place at Peters Township High School with tip-off set for 8.
If top-seeded Laurel Highlands can get past the Golden Rams (18-6) a rematch with the Hurricanes, who went on to win the WPIAL crown last year, could be on the horizon.
The LH-Highlands winner will play the survivor between No. 2 New Castle and sixth-seeded Gateway in the district final at Petersen Events Center on Friday at 9 p.m.
Laurel Highlands, the Section 1 champion, defeated No. 16 Woodland Hills, 74-44, in the first round of the playoffs and No. 8 Hampton, 52-44, in the quarterfinals, both at home, to reach the final four for the third straight year.
“I thought we were back on our heels a little bit against Hampton,” Hauger said. “They had a really good approach to the game. I thought we needed to play the passing lanes a little bit tougher.
“Having said that, it is playoff basketball and you’ve got to grind them out a little bit. Our guys showed they could do that. When the game was on the line we went to the line and pretty much hit our foul shots. That was critical.”
Highlands, which finished second in Section 4 behind Mars, beat No. 12 Albert Gallatin, 76-40, at home in the first round and upset No. 4 Penn Hills, 51-49, on the road in the quarterfinals.
The Golden Rams lost to Trinity in the first round of the playoffs last year but won the Class AAAA WPIAL championship two years ago and reached the second round of the PIAA tournament.
Highlands played in the same section as Hampton and beat the Talbots twice during the regular season, 85-53 at home and 69-53 away.
Laurel Highlands was in the same section as Albert Gallatin and defeated the Colonials in their two regular-season meetings, 91-51 at AG and 78-49 at home.
The Mustangs and Golden Rams have two other common opponents: Allderdice and McKeesport.
Laurel Highlands knocked off Allderdice at home, 94-68, while Highlands fell to the Dragons on the road, 68-64.
The Golden Rams rolled over McKeesport, 86-60, in a game at North Allegheny, while the Mustangs topped the Tigers, 67-47, at home.
Hauger expects a “close game that will go down to the wire.
“All the games are going to be tough when you get into the playoffs. I wouldn’t expect it to be anything different against Highlands. They’ve got good size it looks like to me, bigger than we are a bit. They shoot the three pretty well and they have a good ballhandler (junior point guard Jimmy Kunst) that can do a lot of things.”
Kunst is Highlands’ leading scorer at 21.4 points per game.
The Mustangs are paced by a trio of juniors in forward Keondre DeShields (20.4 ppg) and guards Rodney Gallagher (18.1 ppg) and Brandon Davis (17.7 ppg). Nico Johns and Joe Chambers are expected to also be in the starting lineup.
Hauger is pleased with the way his team is playing except for one area.
“We haven’t really been shooting the ball as well as we can, so that’s a little bit troublesome,” Hauger said. “But, hopefully, this will be the game where we break out of that a little bit.
“Fortunately, we’ve been doing well at the foul line, our defense has been good and Jayden Pratt, Tahji Hooper and AJ Sumpter have been giving us good minutes off the bench when we’ve needed them.”
The Mustangs are seeking their second trip to the WPIAL finals in three years. They won the 2020 championship.
All four semifinal teams have already qualified for the state playoffs.
