Frazier graduate Joe Lafko is at the doorstep of a milestone coaching win as he leads Hampton into the WPIAL Class AAAAA quarterfinals tonight.
Lafko faces a major challenge in his quest for career win No. 500, though.
Standing in the way of his eighth-seeded Talbots is top-seeded and undefeated Laurel Highlands.
LH is one of three local teams playing in the elite eight tonight. In Class A girls action West Greene hosts Bishop Canevin and Monessen travels to Aquinas Academy.
Coach Rick Hauger’s Mustangs (22-0) disposed of No. 16 Woodland Hills, 74-44, in the first round on Monday night while Lafko notched win No. 499 in Hampton’s 66-60 victory over Kiski Area.
Laurel Highlands put three players in double figures against the Wolverines, led by Rodney Gallagher’s 22 points. He was followed by Keondre DeShields (21), Brandon Davis (15).
The Talbots (13-10), who finished third in Section 4, have one common opponent with Section 1 champion Laurel Highlands. Both teams played Peters Township. The Mustangs beat the Indians on the road, 83-58, while Hampton fell to them at home, 72-58.
A win could be a good omen in Laurel Highlands’ goal of winning a second district title in three years. The Mustangs topped Hampton in the first round, 52-46 at Fox Chapel, on their way to claiming the 2020 WPIAL championship.
The winner will play either No. 5 Highlands or No. 4 Penn Hills in the semifinals.
West Greene and Monessen, who finished first and second, respectively, in Section 2, both will have to survive battles with Lady Crusaders to reach the final four.
The No. 2 Lady Pioneers (18-3) host the seventh-seeded Bishop Canevin Lady Crusaders (14-9) while the No. 5 Lady Greyhounds (17-5) are at the fourth-seeded Aquinas Academy Lady Crusaders (12-6).
Bishop Canevin, which finished third in Section 1, knocked off Avella, 76-54, in the first round while West Greene, seeking its fifth consecutive trip to the WPIAL final, had a bye.
The two have one common opponent in Eden Christian. Coach Jordan Watson’s Lady Pioneers won at EC, 61-50. Bishop Canevin beat their section foe twice, 65-55 on the road and 51-38 at home.
“In our opinion, Section 1 was clearly the best of the three sections and ours was probably the second best,” Watson said. “We feel like the top four teams in that section, Rochester, Union, Bishop and Eden, and us are the top five teams in Class A. Eden got an 11 seed and they beat a higher seeded Clairton team in the first round although we didn’t really see that as an upset.
“Bishop is a seven seed but we see them as a top-four team. I think we’re very evenly matched. I expect a full 32-minute battle down to the wire. Their best player is Ashley Lippold. She had 32 against Avella. She’s really good. We have to stay in front of her and make her make outside shots.”
West Greene’s top scorers are seniors Anna Durbin, Katie Lampe and Brooke Barner.
“We have to stay out of foul trouble,” Watson said. “Both teams like to press so we anticipate a high-scoring game with a lot of flow.”
The winner will face either No. 3 Union or Eden Christian in the semifinals.
Monessen rolled over Riverview in the first round, 51-16, behind 29 points from Mercedes Majors on Monday, while Aquinas Academy, the Section 3 champion, had a bye.
Coach Janine Vertacnik’s Lady Greyhounds suffered a heart-breaking loss to Aquinas Academy in a first-round game two years ago, 34-30, after building a 17-3 halftime lead.
“It’s been haunting me,” Vertacnik said of the tough 2020 defeat following the win over Riverview. “I just looked at the film again the other day. I know we want revenge.”
Awaiting the winner will be either top-seeded Rochester or No. 9 St. Joseph.
