Rodney Gallagher was held scoreless during the first quarter of Laurel Highlands' Section 1-AAAAA game against Albert Gallatin on Tuesday night.
No matter. Gallagher's teammates made sure the Mustangs still got out of the gates quickly and they galloped to an impressive 86-69 victory at Harold "Horse" Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
Keondre DeShields and Brandon Davis each hit three 3-pointers in the opening frame and both scored 19 points overall, while Gallagher poured in 18 of his 23 points in the second half in Laurel Highlands' section opener.
LH coach Rick Hauger marveled at his team's red-hot start.
"Shooting like that obviously is going to cause any defense a problem," said Hauger, whose Mustangs sank 11 3-pointers on the night. "They came out and shot it real well early then a lot of the action gravitated back towards Rod in the second half."
The Mustangs were coming off a tense 77-74 non-section loss at McKeesport on Saturday.
"It certainly revealed things we needed to work on correcting," Hauger said. "I know our guys were disappointed in the outcome of the McKeesport game but sometimes you get what you deserve and you've got to make the necessary improvements.
"We took a step in the right direction since then in practice and in this game because certainly Albert Gallatin is a very good team, no question about that."
The Colonials, coming off a 55-50 win over visiting Thomas Jefferson on Friday night, fell to 1-1 overall and in section play.
A bright spot for AG was 6-foot-7 senior AJ Blyden who tied Gallagher for game-high honors with 23 points, scoring in a array of ways with tip-ins, jump shots, a 3-pointer and a dunk.
"AJ obviously can play well inside at both ends but he definitely can step out and shoot the basketball a little bit, too," AG coach Shea Fleenor said. "I think people are fooled by his height and his athleticism. He has a nice shot, even that mid-range jumper. He's continuing to grow."
The Colonials took a quick 5-0 lead after a 3-pointer by Hunter Sexton and a basket by Blyden.
Caleb Palumbo sank one of two free throws to get Laurel Highlands on the board. DeShields then hit a 3-pointer and Davis drained two more to complete a 10-point run.
DeShields added two more treys later in the quarter and Davis made another just before the buzzer to give LH a 19-11 lead.
Fleenor wasn't impressed with his team's defensive effort, especially in the opening quarter.
"We were letting guys catch the ball with three steps off of them and just letting them shoot with their hands down," Fleenor said. "Keondre DeShields came out and played great. We kind of talked about him probably having something to prove because he really didn't get much of a chance to play Saturday due to foul trouble.
"I thought we did a poor job of guarding the basketball. Our help rotations were not very good."
Gallagher scored his first points of the night on a pair of free throws 35 seconds into the second quarter to offset a basket by Blyden, and a baseline drive by DeShields put the hosts up 23-13.
Albert Gallatin cut the lead to seven twice, on 3-pointers by English and Ja'Shir Kean, but the Mustangs answered with a 10-2 run that included two baskets by DeShields, two by Nick Egnot and one by Gallagher to make it 36-21.
Dylan Shea's bucket pulled the Colonials within 37-24 at halftime.
Palumbo opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to put LH up 40-24 and AG would never get closer than 13 the rest of the way.
"We couldn't get over that hump," Fleenor said. "We just came down with no passes and trying to go one-on-one when we have guys open on the perimeter. One extra pass gets a guy a wide-open shot.
"We've got to shore up some of the little things we're not doing well, those things we always talk about that can cost you games. Simple things like not letting a guy cut in front of you at the basket, and making that ball fake to get a guy to move to get a guy open. Instead we just tried to force the pass straight through guys.
"All those little things add up."
Gallagher converted a reverse layup in the closing seconds of the third quarter to put the Mustangs ahead 62-43 and they led by as much as 22 in the fourth quarter.
"We came prepared," Gallagher said. "We definitely did a better job on the defensive side this game, and we did a better job rebounding also."
Gallagher commended his teammates for stepping up while he struggled a bit early in the game.
"I know they have my back," he said. "Just because this is a rival game I kind of got over-hyped a little bit. I just had to calm down and play my game and that's what I did in the second half. I'm just glad my teammates performed the way that they did.
"We all shared the ball. The more we play as a team like that the more we'll have outcomes like this. Losing to McKeesport, we started 0-1 last year, too. We're just going to keep getting better and better throughout the season."
Palumbo also made three 3-pointers, all in the second half, in scoring 14 points. His final trey gave LH a 76-54 advantage midway through the fourth quarter.
Five straight points by English and a foul shot by Kean got AG within 78-62, prompting Hauger to call a timeout with 2:43 remaining.
"Situational basketball," Hauger explained. "They've got to understand when you have a big lead, that's going to be tough to overcome unless you help a team overcome it. I just wanted to impress to them that they need to be aware of the score, the time and shot selection."
Gallagher drew English's fifth foul with 2:26 left and made both free throws before adding a layup to push the lead back out to 20 to seal the win.
"Our guys played hard and played well," Hauger said. "I definitely saw improvement. Hopefully, we can continue to trend in that direction."
Albert Gallatin also wound up with four players in double figures with English and Shea scoring 11 apiece and Kean adding 10.
Fleenor saw many missed opportunities offensively in the first half that contributed to the big deficit.
"Even after the way they shot the ball early on we had chances to make it a lot closer in the first half," Fleenor said. "We missed eight shots in the paint and five free throws. Take away a couple of their second-chance points where if we rebound the basketball then all of a sudden that changes the whole complexion of that game.
"But tonight's over. We start getting ready for Connellsville now."
Both teams continue section play Friday with the Colonials visiting the Falcons and Laurel Highlands traveling to West Mifflin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.