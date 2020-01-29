Laurel Highlands moved one game closer to securing a Section 1-AAAAA playoff berth Tuesday night after the Mustangs defeated visiting Gateway, 63-50.
Laurel Highlands (11-6) is alone in third place at 6-4, one game ahead of Woodland Hills (5-5) and 1½ games in front of Albert Gallatin (4-5). Woodland Hills defeated Albert Gallatin, 52-45.
The Mustangs close the section with a road game at Greensburg Salem on Feb. 4 and a home game against the Colonials on Feb. 7.
Gateway slips to 3-6 in the section and 6-10 overall.
"This puts us in a pretty good place for the playoffs," said Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger.
The Gators had Laurel Highlands unsettled after opening the game with full-court pressure. However, the Mustangs managed to settle down and move the ball effectively as the quarter progressed. Plus, the defense stepped up and shut down Gateway's offense, denying the visitors the opportunity to set up the pressure defense.
"When our guys did what they were supposed to do against the press, they made layups," said Hauger. "Gateway is athletic. We can't replicate that in practice. We had two turnovers (in the first quarter). We were lazy with our passes. We were careless."
Laurel Highlands turned a 6-4 lead early on in the quarter to a 20-6 advantage to the end of the quarter.
Gateway hit the boards harder in the second quarter, limiting Laurel Highlands' second-chance opportunities as the teams played to a 10-10 tie. LH led 30-16 at halftime.
"Except for that one flurry, we rebounded well. I had Tyvaughn Long on the bench with two fouls (in the second quarter), but I had to put him back in," said Hauger.
Gateway pushed back in the third quarter, drawing to 40-32 heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Mustangs responded with a 23-18 fourth quarter to secure the key win.
Laurel Highlands' Rodney Gallagher led all scorers with 23 points. Caleb Palumbo added 18.
RJ Stevenson led the Gateway attack with 17 points.
The Mustangs traveled to Uniontown Wednesday night, but Hauger said his focus was on the Gateway game. However, he couldn't speak to where his players' minds were.
"I don't have an answer for it. That's a good question. I didn't ask (about the Uniontown game) until after the game," said Hauger, adding, "It's a strange day when a win over Gateway is more important than over Uniontown."
