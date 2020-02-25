Three local teams are set to take their shot at reaching the WPIAL basketball championships at the Petersen Events Center.
Two will be in action tonight.
Eighth-seeded Laurel Highlands plays fourth-seeded Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills in a 6:15 p.m. start in the Class 5A boys semifinals. Second-seeded Chartiers Valley meets third-seeded Mars in the other semifinal at 8 p.m. at Moon.
If the Mustangs advance they’ll play in the championship game at 9 p.m. on Friday.
In girls action, second-seeded West Greene takes on sixth-seeded Sewickley Academy in a 6:15 p.m. start at Canon-McMillan in the Class A semifinals. Top-seeded Rochester plays fourth-seeded Clairton in the other semifinal, also at 6:15 p.m. at Moon.
If the Lady Pioneers advance they’ll join LH at the Petersen Events Center on Friday with a 3 p.m. tip-off.
On Wednesday, sixth-seeded Belle Vernon plays in the Class AAAA boys semifinals against seventh-seeded New Castle at 6 p.m. at North Allegheny. The other semifinal will follow at the same site with top-seeded Highlands taking on fifth-seeded Blackhawk.
The Class AAAA final will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Southmoreland played Central Valley in the Class AAAA girls semifinals on Monday night with the winner advancing to Friday’s final at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.