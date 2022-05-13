Laurel Highlands will have plenty of time to prepare for its WPIAL baseball playoff opener.
The Class AAAA Mustangs were one of three local teams, along with Class AA Carmichaels and Class A West Greene, to earn a No. 4 seed as the WPIAL pairings were revealed Friday afternoon. Laurel Highlands was the only one of the three to draw a first-round bye.
“We’re certainly happy to see us land in that top four which gets you into that bye,” LH coach Brad Yohman said. “That’s one less round you have to play and it gives us a little bit more time to prepare and get some guys some rest. We just finished four games in a four-day stretch so getting a little added time off is something that can help.
“Getting a top four seed I think speaks to the regular season we had. We’re happy to land there. This is what you put all the work in for, to play at this time of the year.”
The Mustangs join No 10 Uniontown and No. 12 Elizabeth Forward in the Class AAAA bracket.
Also among the 14 local playoff teams are Connellsville (No. 16) in Class AAAAA, Yough (No. 5), Mount Pleasant (No. 12), Southmoreland (No. 14) and Waynesburg Central (No. 15) in Class AAA, Bentworth (No. 10), California (No. 11) and Beth-Center (No. 16) in Class AA and Jefferson-Morgan (No. 13) in Class A.
Laurel Highlands, which finished second in Section 3 behind No. 2 West Mifflin, won’t play until Monday, May 22 (site and time TBD), against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 8 Highlands and No. 9 Quaker Valley. Montour is the top seed in Class AAAA and North Catholic is No. 3.
Yohman, who said he’ll try to schedule a scrimmage against a Class AAAAAA or Class AAAAA team next week, has a seasoned squad when it comes to the playoffs.
“We’ve got a formidable core that made a run in the postseason last year who were fortunate enough to play in the semis and in a consolation game,” Yohman said. “A lot of these kids also went all the way to almost the last day in the Legion playoffs, too. So there’s certainly no shortage of experience when it comes to playing postseason baseball.”
Uniontown and EF both play at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The Red Raiders meet No. 6 Knoch at Norwin while the Warriors go up against No. 5 Beaver at Fox Chapel.
“I’m OK with that,” Red Raiders coach Ken Musko said of the pairings. “Just where we finished in our section, I figured we’d be right around there. We thought it would work our where we would get them or Indiana or Highlands.
“I’m kind of happy they gave our section a little bit of credit with Laurel getting a No. 4 seed and West Mifflin a No. 2.”
Uniontown broke one drought by qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2017 and now sets its sights on an even longer dry spell.
“I’m told we haven’t had a playoff win since 1983,” Musko said. “Mark Edenfield was the pitcher for that game. It’d be nice to snap that streak. I think we have the ability to make some noise. We’re excited to get moving.”
Connellsville will be the first area team to take the field when it plays No. 17 McKeesport in a preliminary round game 6:30 p.m. Monday at Greater Latrobe. The winner will meet top-seeded Peters Township in a 7 p.m. game Tuesday at Ross Memorial Park.
In Class AAA, Yough, Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland and Waynesburg are all in action Tuesday with the Cougars and Vikings facing each other in 2 p.m. game at Hempfield. The Raiders play No. 2 South Park 2 p.m. at West Mifflin, and the Scotties clash with No. 3 Avonworth 7 p.m. at Highlands.
The four local Class AA squads also open the postseason on Tuesday.
Bentworth plays No. 7 Neshannock 3 p.m. at Chippewa Park, Beth-Center plays No. 1 Serra Catholic 4 p.m. at Greater Latrobe, California plays No. 6 Burgettstown 4:30 p.m. at Ross Memorial Park, and Carmichaels plays No. 13 Apollo Ridge 6:30 p.m. at Greater Latrobe,
Trojans coach Lou Pasquale wasn’t surprised at where his team fell in the pairings but thought the Mikes may have gotten slighted.
“I got the standings and did my prognostication of the bracket and I actually had us playing Burgettstown in a 12-5 game,” Pasquale said. “So it’s an 11-6 but the same match-up. I actually had Carmichaels at two or three.
“The way we started out this year terribly at 1-6, I didn’t expect anything higher than a 10 seed to be honest with you.”
Pasquale is familiar with Ross Memorial Park as are some of his players.
“We won a semifinal game there in 2019 (on their way to a WPIAL championship),” Pasquale said. “Our seniors have played there before. It’s a nice venue and carpet.”
Mikes coach Dickie Krause saw the reasoning behind the pairings which have Serra Catholic, Seton LaSalle and Shenango seeded one through three.
“I can’t control that,” Krause said. “I look at it this way: Serra is undefeated and they’ve played the most games, Seton LaSalle has been a really strong program the last couple years and made the finals last season, and Shenango won it last year.
“You always want to be seeded as high as you can but I’m happy to be in the top four.”
Carmichaels also played Apollo Ridge in the first round of last year’s playoffs with the Mikes winning 12-1.
“So we know a little bit about them but we also understand they’re not the same team they were last year and neither are we,” Krause said. “We both lost significant seniors. If you look at their stats they have one really good hitter and they have a number of players who had pretty good years offensively.
“We’ll find out as much as we can to prepare for them but it comes down to us. We’ve got to go out and execute, pitch well, hit well and run the bases well and put a complete game together. Otherwise you’re going to get bounced quickly in the playoffs.”
In Class A, West Greene and Jefferson-Morgan also play on Tuesday at Peterswood Park with the Rockets meeting No. 5 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 2 p.m. and the Pioneers taking on No. 13 Western Beaver at 7 p.m.
West Greene is coming off an outright section title for the first time in school history.
“We’re really pleased about that but we’re ready to put that behind us and move on,” Pioneers coach Lenny Lohr said. “We want to make some noise in the playoffs, too.”
Lohr didn’t have an issues with the pairings.
“That was pretty much what we were expecting,” Lohr said. “We didn’t expect to be treated like royalty like our softball program. We’re trying to built towards that.”
The site drums up a recent good memory for Lohr.
“We played Sewickley Academy there last year and actually that was our first playoff win in school history,” Lohr recalled. “We have played at Peterswood Park the last couple of years in the playoffs so we know the place but I really don’t know that much about Western Beaver.”
West Greene takes plenty of playoff experience into this year’s postseason.
“We start four seniors,” said Lohr who is in his third season as head coach and was an assistant coach under his nephew Shawn Lohr before that. “This group is pretty special to me. Also Chris Haines, my assistant coach, he won a WPIAL title at Waynesburg so he has some experience. We have a pretty good staff.”
