The high school basketball season is over for all but six local teams who are set to begin PIAA tournament play.
Laurel Highlands, one of four boys teams in the states, enters as the top Class 5A seed out of District 7 following their 52-51 victory over Mars in Saturday’s WPIAL championship game at Petersen Events Center.
The Mustangs (17-8) play York Suburan (21-7), the ninth-place team out of District 3, in a 6 p.m. game today at Greensburg Salem High School.
If the season is starting to be a grind for LH you wouldn’t be able to tell watching its win over the Planets. All five starters — freshman Rodney Gallagher, seniors Tyvaughn Long, Keandre Cook and Timmy Smith and junior Nick Egnot — played the entire game until Cook fouled out during the final minute.
“I can tell you this,” said Mustangs coach Rick Hauger. “There was two-something left on the clock ... I said is anyone tired, and it was ‘No!’ All I heard was five ‘nos.”
The Mustangs’ confidence is at a peak and the team’s crowd support continues to grow as the school’s allotment of adult tickets for Friday’s game was sold out by Wednesday.
Cook cited his team’s win over Penn Hills in the quarterfinals as the game that paved the way to the title.
“They were the No. 1 seed and we beat them earlier in the year,” Cook said. “Once we beat them again, it was just like, ‘We got this.’ Like we could really do it if we play together and do what we’re supposed to.”
Gallagher noted the atmosphere for the Penn Hills game, which Cook won with a basket in the final seconds.
“The environment there at Norwin, I mean us filling up that place, people standing, that’s just insane,” said Gallagher, who felt that was topped by playing at the Petersen Events Center. “You’re playing on an ACC court, D-1 ... it doesn’t get better than this. This is big time.”
Until perhaps a trip to Hershey where the PIAA finals are held.
If Laurel Highlands can get by the Trojans, it will play the winner between New Oxford (21-5, third seed from District 3) and Thomas Jefferson (16-8, third seed from the WPIAL) on Tuesday. LH beat the Jaguars, 44-42, in the district semifinals.
Two local Class 4A boys teams will be in action tonight as well.
Belle Vernon (19-7), the WPIAL runner-up, plays District 9 champion Clearfield (15-8), 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s High School, and Ringgold, the fifth-seeded team out of the WPIAL, plays District 3 champion Lancaster Catholic (23-3), 7 p.m. at Warwick High School.
The winner of those two games will play on Tuesday.
In Class 1A, Geibel Catholic (15-9), the WPIAL’s fifth-seeded team, has the tough task of facing District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley (26-1), the second ranked team in the state, 8 p.m. today at the University off Pitt-Johnstown.
If the Gators win they would play again Tuesday, likely vs. the No. 1 team in the state, WPIAL champion Vincentian Academy (21-4), which beat them in the quarterfinals and takes on Allegheny Clarion Valley (16-9), the fourth-place team out of District 9, in its PIAA opener.
The Class 1A West Greene girls have no easy task facing it either. The WPIAL runner-up Lady Pioneers (24-1) play powerful Kennedy Catholic (20-3), the District 10 champion, Saturday in a 2:30 p.m. game at Peters Township High School.
The survivor will play the winner between District 5 champion Shanksville (23-4) and WPIAL fifth-seed Aquinas Academy (10-12) on Wednesday.
Also on Saturday, WPIAL Class 4A runner-up Southmoreland (24-1) goes up against District 6 runner-up Huntingdon Area (13-11) in a 2 p.m. game at Greensburg Salem. The winner will play either District 3 champion Lancaster Catholic (25-3) or WPIAL seventh-seed Indiana (14-10) on Wednesday.
Like the Mustangs, the Lady Scotties have picked up quite a following and look to have a good showing of fans at GS.
“Every playoff game it’s packed,” senior Sarah Pisula said. “We call a theme, everybody dresses for it. It’s just amazing. Everybody is so excited. It’s just awesome to have all the support from the community.”
