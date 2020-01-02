Laurel Highlands opened Section 4-AA action in convincing fashion Thursday night with a 107-45 victory over visiting Freeport.
Ian Hamilton, Kole Friel, Andy VanVerth and Dean Schiffbauer opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in a WPIAL qualifying time of 1:49.48.
Hamilton, Connor Locke, Joe Chisler and VanVerth won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:53.30. Schiffbauer, Collin McManis, Locke and Friel finished first in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:52.00.
Hamilton (200 freestyle, 1:57.98, WPIAL; 100 butterfly, 1:00.62, WPIAL), Friel (200 IM, 2:11.05, WPIAL; 100 breaststroke, 1:07.12, WPIAL), Schiffbauer (50 freestyle, 24.34), and Joe Holp (100 freestyle, 1:05.92) all had individual first-place finishes for the Mustangs.
