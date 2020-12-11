Rodney Gallagher was that ultra-rare freshman last season, one surrounded by tremendous hype and expectations who somehow still managed to rise above it all and deliver for Laurel Highlands.
The WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball championship trophy for 2020 that resides inside the high school is proof positive of that.
Now that he's a sophomore, the question is: What to do for an encore?
The talented and composed 6-foot point guard was ready with an answer.
"We want to try to go back-to-back," Gallagher said.
The Mustangs took the district by surprise in the 2019-20 postseason after going just 7-5 in Section 1-AAAAA to finish in third place behind Penn Hills and McKeesport. Four nail-biting victories later -- 52-46 over Hampton, 62-60 over Penn Hills, 44-42 over Thomas Jefferson and 52-51 over Mars, thanks to Gallagher's two clutch free throws with 4.8 seconds left -- and a 52-year title drought was over for LH.
Laurel Highlands ended up 17-9 after losing to York Suburban, 57-56 in overtime, in the first round of the PIAA tournament.
Now that a new season is about to begin, Mustangs coach Rick Hauger has turned the page, although he does see some positive carryover in glancing back at his team's magical run.
"I would like to think it would give our returning players a level of confidence," Hauger said. "It may give us some experience to fall back on that may work positively for us. But, having said that, it's a new year and what we did do last year kind of doesn't matter.
"Every year brings its own challenges."
Laurel Highlands lost three starters from last year -- Tyvaughn Long, Keandre Cook and Timmy Smith -- all of whom played a key role in winning the WPIAL title.
The Mustangs still have plenty of talent, though.
"Right now our starters would be Rodney, Caleb Palumbo and Nick Egnot," Hauger said, "and we had two kids transfer into Laurel Highlands, Keondre DeShields and Brandon Davis."
DeShields came over from Uniontown while Davis is a high-profile talent who can potentially give LH someone to take the pressure off of Gallagher. Both are sophomores.
Laurel Highlands has a deep bench also, according to Hauger, who will again be assisted by Dierre Jenkins and John Smith.
"Tarrance Thomas-Brown, Kaydin Phillips, Jayden Pratt and Demonte Kiss would be in line for some playing time also, as well as ShiNeill Thomas, Nico Johns, Joe Chambers," Hauger said. "All the guys on the team last year have some experience in what we do and how to do it.
"We can go relatively deep into the bench and still not have a significant drop-off."
If the Mustangs are lacking anything it's height.
"Basically we're starting four perimeter players and a post player," Hauger said. "We're not very big so we need to get the ball up the floor fast and play fast. I think we have the personnel and the depth to do that."
Even with some new faces integrated in, Hauger doesn't feel the learning curve will be that great for his squad.
"The fortunate thing is they're good kids and good athletes and they seem to pick up things pretty well as a group," Hauger said.
Gallagher's leadership ability helps out also.
"When Rodney first came in he led by example," Hauger explained. "Now he's developed into more of that vocal leader. The other kids like and respect Rodney for the type of person he is and the ability he has, so he does have a voice with them.
"When players are only getting messages from the coaches, that's not totally the way you want it. It always helps when there's a player that is reinforcing some of the things the coaches are saying, because messages from coaches can get old after awhile. But when it comes from one of your peers, I think players tend to pay attention. I've seen that in evidence already."
Gallagher's focus on what's best for the team impressed Hauger from the start.
"We've talked a lot about leadership and some of the things that make a player a good leader," Hauger said. "Rodney is all for that. All through the season he only worried about winning. He didn't worry about his own personal statistics. He just wanted to win."
Last year's run to the title has likely put a target on the Mustangs' back this season.
"We know there’s going to be a lot of teams coming for us," Gallagher said. "We’re just going to keep working to get better."
"I'm sure that can at times give an opponent some incentive," Hauger said. "Obviously, everybody likes, if somebody's had some success, to beat that team."
Laurel Highlands is again in Section 1-AAAAA but it's comprised much differently. Gone are Penn Hills, McKeesport, Gateway, Woodland Hills and Greensburg Salem. Albert Gallatinn and LH are the only two holdovers. They are joined by Connellsville, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson and West Mifflin.
"Our section is a lot different than last year," Gallagher said. "We have a lot of fundamental, well-coached teams where last year there were a lot of athletic teams. We’re going to have to adjust to that."
"I like the fact it's a lot less travel," Hauger pointed out. "In a typical year it would probably raise the level of interest a lot as far as spectators. But basically we don't have that situation now because of COVID. I think it would've served the local basketball scene real well with Connellsville, Albert Gallatin and ourselves in the same section."
Fans or no fans, Gallagher is ready to prove last season wasn't a fluke.
"We had plenty of doubters last year and I'm sure we'll have a lot this year, too," he said. "I'm looking forward to the season and can’t wait till it starts."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.