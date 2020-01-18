Laurel Highlands’ fourth-quarter rally came up just short in an 81-77 setback to McKeesport in Section 1-AAAAA play on Friday at McKeesport.
The Mustangs (4-3, 9-5) trailed by 16 after the first quarter, but trimmed the Tigers’ lead to 73-70 with 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter on two free throws by Jayden Pratt.
McKeesport (5-2, 8-7) pushed its lead to six on the next possession, as Robert Robinson made one free throw, missed the second, but the Tigers’ Brison Kisan scored on the putback after the home team snagged an offensive rebound.
McKeesport missed on a one-and-one but got another offensive rebound and Travarese Rowe mae 1 of 2 at the line for a 77-70 advantage with 1:14 left.
Tyvaughn Long cut the deficit to five before Deamontae Diggs scored for a 79-72 lead. Long scored again, but Diggs’ one-handed slam dunk closed things out.
Rodney Gallagher made a three-pointer at the buzzer for the visitors. The Laurel Highlands freshman had a team-high 21 points.
Diggs had a game-high 28 points and Robinson added 17. Rowe (16) and Kisan (13) were also in double figures.
Keandre Cook had 11 points for the Mustangs. Long added 13 and Caleb Palumbo had 9.
The Tigers led 24-8 after the first, as they used a zone in attempt to slow down Gallagher. Laurel Highlands cut the deficit to 39-29 at halftime after holding a 21-15 scoring edge in the second quarter.
McKeesport outscored the Mustangs, 22-20, in the third, but the head coach Rick Hauger’s team had a 28-20 advantage in the fourth.
Laurel Highlands hosts Woodland Hills (2-5, 4-10) on Tuesday in Section 1-AAAAA play at 7:30 p.m.
