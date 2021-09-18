Laurel Highlands never trailed in winning its first three football games of the 2021 season.
It was a different story on Friday night as the Mustangs found themselves behind host Ringgold for most of the game, three times by two touchdowns, in their Big Eight Conference opener at Joe Montana Stadium.
Facing major adversity for the first time, Laurel Highlands showed its courage and rallied in the fourth quarter behind two Rodney Gallagher touchdown runs to pull out a 32-29 victory.
The Mustangs are now 4-0 for the first time in school history.
"That's something to be proud of and be excited about," LH coach Rich Kolesar said. "It's a great time to be a Mustang."
Kolesar, now in his third year as Laurel Highlands' coach, has watched the Mustangs grow.
"When I took over this team I think we would've probably folded when we got down that far," Kolesar said. "But we're progressing as a program to the point that we move on to the next play. These guys did a great job of battling all the way to the end."
Laurel Highlands showed its adaptability when it found its running game bogged down by Ringgold's defense.
"Rod ran for two touchdowns but didn't have a ton of rushing yards," Kolesar pointed out. "He had a big game throwing more so than running."
Gallagher ran for just 25 yards on eight carries but burned the Rams through the air, completing 15 of 21 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown although Ringgold did come up with one interception.
The Rams (0-1, 2-2) built leads of 13-0 and 21-7 in the first half.
Deondre Dotson's 24-yard touchdown pass to Donte Kinds and Landon Oslowski's 4-yard TD run helped Ringgold build an early advantage.
Gallagher finally kick-started the Mustangs with an 89-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the first quarter with Harry Radcliffe's extra point making it 13-7.
Oslowski followed a 6-yard touchdown run with a two-point conversion run in the second quarter to give Ringgold a 14-point lead. Laurel Highlands pulled within 21-14 before halftime on Gallagher's 9-yard scoring pass to Keondre DeShields.
Radcliffe's 27-yard field goal was the only scoring in the third quarter as LH cut the gap to 21-17.
The Rams surged to a 29-17 advantage early in the fourth quarter on John Polefko's 3-yard touchdown run and Oslowski's two-point conversion run.
Gallagher rallied Laurel Highlands to within one score with his first TD run on a drive highlighted by his 48-yard completion to Joe Chambers.
Still holding a 29-24 lead, Ringgold went again to its ground game with the hope of running out the clock. The Mustangs' Jayden Pratt foiled that plan when he forced a fumble and recovered it near midfield with just under five minutes remaining.
"That was big by Jayden," Kolesar said. "The defense made a play when it had to."
Tahji Hooper hauled in a 37-yard pass from Gallagher to set up Gallagher's second touchdown run with 3:14 left in the game as LH grabbed the lead for the first time.
"We just took what they were giving us tonight and they were giving us some stuff in the passing game so that's what we took advantage of," Kolesar said.
Gallagher also tossed a two-point conversion pass to DeShields to give LH a three-point lead.
The Mustangs' defense held on from there.
Ringgold pushed the ball across midfield to the LH 48 but a fourth-down reverse was stopped short of a first down at the 40 and Laurel Highlands' offense ran out the clock.
"We made some mistakes early," Kolesar said. "Luckily we had enough in us to come back."
In addition to his clutch forced fumble and recovery, Pratt had four receptions for 26 yards and one carry for 14 yards.
Gallagher completed passes to eight different receivers, including four to Hooper and three to DeShields. Eric Allen led LH on the ground with six rushes for 40 yards but left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury and did not return.
Oslowski finished with 158 yards rushing and Polefko followed with 75.
Daniel Carney and Kaleb Glebis led the Mustangs in tackles with 11 and nine, respectively.
"We had the 3-0 start and that was great but tonight I told our players we're back at 0-0 in the conference," Kolesar said. "So we got that first one and now we want to continue on that push to the playoffs."
Amazingly, LH's strong start has come solely on the road as Mustang Field was having its turf replaced.
"Next week it's West Mifflin, it's homecoming and it's our first game on our new turf," Kolesar said. "We're looking forward to it."
