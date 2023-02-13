Laurel Highlands and Uniontown battled through a combined four overtimes in their two meetings and wound up as Section 3-AAAA co-champions so it wasn’t a surprise the were placed next to each other in the WPIAL boys playoff seedings released on Monday.
The Mustangs were giving the No. 2 seed and the Red Raiders were made the No. 3 seed with both being slated for first-round home games next Monday at 7 p.m.
Two other local section co-champions, Geibel Catholic and Monessen in Section 2-A, drew top-half seeds with the Gators at No. 4 and the Greyhounds at No. 6, the latter despite a sparkling 20-2 overall record.
Eight other area teams — Brownsville, Carmichaels, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Belle Vernon, Yough, Bentworth and Elizabeth Forward — also are in the postseason dance.
Laurel Highlands and Uniontown, who split their two double-overtime tilts, were seeded as most expected, behind No. 1 Lincoln Park and above No. 4 Hampton.
The Mustangs (19-2) host No. 15 Freeport (13-8, tied for third in Section 1) and the Red Raiders (18-3) host No. 14 Avonworth (8-13, tied for fourth in Section 4) in first-round games.
Uniontown claimed its WPIAL-record 50th section title in the regular season but the Red Raiders have already put that impressive accomplish behind them, according to coach Rob Kezmarsky.
“Our kids, they’re excited about the 50th section championship but that’s not the highlight of their season,” Kezmarsky said. “We’re ready to start working on the playoffs. They want playoff success. Nobody wants it more than this group of kids. They worked their butts off all summer. We played teams in Florida to prepare for this.”
If Uniontown and Laurel Highlands each win their first two games the two would meet a third time this season in the district semifinals. There are tough obstacles along the way, however, in a deep Class AAAA bracket.
“I cannot remember a division that had as many good teams as 4A has this year,” Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger said. “It’s really loaded.”
The Mustangs could end up with a third meeting against Belle Vernon if both teams win in the first round. The No. 10 Leopards (10-11, third in Section 3) are at No. 7 Quaker Valley (14-6, tied for first in Section 4), 7 p.m. Monday.
Also in Class AAAA, No. 12 Elizabeth Forward (8-13, fourth in Section 3) is at No. 5 Highlands (19-3, second in Section 1), 7 p.m., Monday.
In Class AAA, Brownsville was put at No. 14 despite finishing third in Section 4 with a win over both co-champions Washington and Yough.
The Falcons (13-7) go up against No. 3 Shady Side Academy (15-6, tied for first in Section 3) in a first-round game 8 p.m. Monday at Fox Chapel.
“I thought we would get a little better of a seed but I’ll never complain about being in the playoffs,” Brownsville coach Rob Ramsey said. “You just accept the seed that they give you and go from there and compete. We’ll go into the game Monday and give it everything we have.”
Yough (15-7) was seeded seventh and hosts No. 10 Burrell (13-9, third in Section 3) 7 p.m. Monday.
In Class AA, it wasn’t a surprise that both Carmichaels and Bentworth were both given preliminary-round games. What was curious was that although both finished with 12-10 records and tied for fourth place in Section 4, both were sent on the road to play teams with losing records that tied for fourth place in Section 1.
The No. 18 Mikes must make the long trip to No. 15 South Side Beaver (7-14) while the No. 17 Bearcats are at No. 16 Laurel (6-15), both 7 p.m. Thursday.
In Class A, the Gators (15-6), who have won 12 in a row, were seeded behind heavily favored Imani Christian, Union and Carlynton, all three of whom received first-round byes.
Geibel has a first-round game at a neutral site, which the WPIAL reserves the right to do for teams whose facilities don’t meet their capacity minimum or parking requirements. The Gators play No. 13 Avella (6-16, tied for fourth in Section 1), 6 p.m. Friday at Charleroi.
The Greyhounds at No. 6 was eye-opening. Their only losses were to a Class AAAA section co-champion (South Allegheny) and Geibel, who they split with. Monessen also defeated a pair of Class AAA section co-champions (Washington and Yough).
The Greyhounds host No. 11 Western Beaver (10-12, tied for fourth in Section 1), 7 p.m. Friday.
No. 10 Jefferson-Morgan (12-10, third in Section 2) will face No. 7 Aquinas Academy (18-4, third in Section 3) and WPIAL all-time leading scorer Vinnie Cugini, Friday at Peters Township with the time to be determined.
No. 12 Mapletown (8-13, fourth in Section 2) is at No. 5 Neighborhood Academy (17-4, second in Section 3), 8 p.m. Friday at Charleroi.
