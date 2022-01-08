Keondre DeShields scored a game-high 26 points as Laurel Highlands remained undefeated with a 73-49 victory at Ringgold in Section 1-AAAAA boys basketball action on Friday night.
The Rams (0-2, 4-7) stayed close early on and trailed just 21-18 after the first quarter.
The Mustangs (2-0, 8-0) extended their lead to 42-27 by halftime then outscored Ringgold 26-9 in the third quarter to go up 68-36.
Brandon Davis and Rodney Gallagher added 16 and 15 points, respectively, for LH.
Nick Peccon led the Rams with 22 points and Zion Moore had 21 points.
Jefferson-Morgan 71, Bentworth 51 -- Colt Fowler rang up 26 points, including two 3-pointers, and the Rockets opened up Section 4-AA play with a win over visiting Bentworth.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-0, 5-1) rolled to a 23-9 lead in the first quarter and gradually pulled away from there. The Rockets were up 44-27 at halftime and 58-36 after three quarters.
Joshua Wise added 13 points with four 3-pointers for J-M and Troy Wright chipped in with 10 points and two treys.
Landon Urcho paced the Bearcats (0-1, 2-6) with a game-high 28 points and Ayden Bochter hit four 3-pointers in scoring 15 points.
Monessen 62, California 37 -- The Greyhounds rallied from an early five-point deficit with a dominating second quarter and went on to beat the host Trojans in a Section 4-AA game.
The Trojans built a 12-7 advantage after the first quarter but the Greyhounds rode a 24-2 edge in the second frame to take a 31-16 halftime lead and never looked back.
Lorenzo Gardner scored a game-high 21 points for Monessen (1-0, 4-4). Davontae Ross and Kolby Kuhns followed with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Hunter Assad led California (1-1, 3-6) with 15 points.
