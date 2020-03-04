Laurel Highlands boys’ basketball has had a season for the ages, and one that will be discussed for years to come.
Wait a minute … aren’t the Mustangs headed to the state tournament?
Yes, that is true, Rick Hauger and his team will play Friday at Greensburg Salem against York Suburban (21-7) in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A Tournament at 6 p.m., but whatever happens in that game, or any contests in the state tournament, is icing on the cake for Laurel Highlands (17-8).
At least in my opinion it is.
Of course, the Mustangs, who have moved into the top 10 in the state rankings, want to win the state championship, which, like the WPIAL title that was won against Mars on Friday at the Petersen Events Center, would be the first since 1968 and second overall in program history, but everything that LH has accomplished in the playoffs will be remembered fondly when Keandre Cook, Nick Egnot, Rodney Gallagher, Tyvaughn Long and Tim Smith are grandparents. I just hope I am still on this planet to reminisce with them.
Gallagher, a freshman who has already attracted the attention of Division I coaches, may be the Mustangs’ most high-profile player and top scoring threat, but he also has been one of the best teammates, and is really just focused on winning games, not putting up points. Gallagher admitted to having some nerves in the playoff opener against Hampton, but Smith stepped up and made six three-pointers and Cook had a clutch steal and layup in Laurel Highlands’ 52-46 win.
Cook came up big again in the Mustangs’ 62-60 victory against top-seeded Penn Hills in scoring on a driving bank shot with three seconds left in the quarterfinals. Prior to Cook’s heroics, Gallagher was caught in a trap and the referees couldn’t hear Hauger calling for a timeout due to the crowd being so loud at Norwin High School, but Gallagher was able to escape the trap and the ball found Cook for the game winner.
Long and Smith made two clutch free throws down the stretch in Laurel Highlands’ 44-42 triumph over Thomas Jefferson in the semifinals at Woodland Hills High School. The Mustangs trailed the Jaguars, 21-8, at halftime and 42-34 with 3:50 remaining, but Gallagher started to get hot and scored the game-tying bucket on a jumper with 45 seconds remaining.
Hauger has said many times this season that the moment never gets too big for Gallagher, and that was certainly the case in the final 4.8 seconds of the championship finale against the Planets, as he swished two free throws and Mars’ last-second shot didn’t fall in Laurel Highlands’ 52-51 victory.
Hauger said that the final seconds were kind of a blur, and I’ll admit, I didn’t even know if the shot went in. I thought it did at first, but I just looked away to see the reaction, and when everybody in red, white and blue went crazy, I knew the result. Time seemed to stand still when Mihali Sfanos’ shot went up.
Egnot should be commended for stepping in during the playoff run to replace Caleb Palumbo, who has had to sit out the postseason due to a transfer rule. The junior big man has been up to the task in defending the opposition’s post presence while chipping in with baskets at key times. Egnot had to go up against the Planets’ 6-foot-6, 290-pound Michael Carmody, who is a Notre Dame football recruit, and limited Carmody to 14 points. The Mustangs also got the big man in foul trouble late in the third quarter after he was called for an intentional foul on Gallagher.
Hauger’s contributions to the LH run through the WPIAL playoffs should be noted as well. The veteran coach took a team that was 13-8 entering the postseason as the No. 8 seed in Class 5A and led them to victories over the first, third and fourth seeds. The Mustangs had some tough losses in the regular season to Greensburg Salem and Woodlands Hills, plus lost by 20 points to cross-town rival Uniontown in the regular-season finale, but also defeated McKeesport, the Indians and Red Raiders.
Assistant coaches John Smith and Dierre Jenkins have also been an integral part of Laurel Highlands’ success. Smith started to build the foundation when many of the Mustangs were in elementary school in taking them to tournaments all over the country, and Jenkins is a former basketball star in his own right, as he won a District 7 title, ironically, as a Red Raider, in 2002.
Gallagher helped lead the way but clearly the Mustangs’ run to the district championship had many other heroes as well.
Now, let the next chapter begin Friday.
Herald-Standard sports writer Jonathan Guth can be reached via email at jguth@heraldstandard.com.
