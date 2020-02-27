Laurel Highlands will play for the WPIAL Championship in boys’ basketball for the first time in 48 years when the Mustangs battle two-time defending District 7 Champion Mars tonight at the Petersen Events Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh in the Class 5A final.
Laurel Highlands and the Fightin’ Planets are no strangers to each other in the playoffs, as the two programs will be meeting for the fourth time in past six years.
Mustangs coach Rick Hauger sure knows about the kind of program the Fightin’ Planets have, as he had a first-hand view of three straight setbacks in 2015, ’16 and ’17. Mars won by scores of 83-35, 90-45 and 64-47.
“Obviously, they are a program that certainly has a winning tradition,” Hauger said. “They didn’t win the last two WPIAL Championships just because they were the only good team. There were a lot of good teams, but they were the best of the best.”
The eighth-seeded Mustangs defeated Hampton, 52-46, in the first round before upsetting top-seeded Penn Hills, 62-60, in the quarters to guarantee a trip to the state tournament.
Laurel Highlands trailed No. 4 Thomas Jefferson, 21-8, at halftime and 42-34 with 3:50 remaining before rallying for a 44-42 triumph. LH is once again the underdog, as it takes on the third-seeded Fightin’ Planets (19-5).
“I understand that people would think we are the underdog, and that’s their perspective, but it really doesn’t matter other than what’s in the players’ mind as to what the situation is relative to the opponent,” Hauger said. “I never worry about the fact that nobody expected you to do this or that. People don’t have access to practices and film sessions and talks to really know what the players are up to. There is no question that they are good.”
Mars downed South Fayette, 57-44, in the quarterfinals after receiving a bye in the first round. It topped Chartiers Valley, 59-50, in the semifinals behind a 27-point, 22-rebound effort from senior Michael Carmody, who is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound forward who has signed with Notre Dame to play football.
“He (Carmody) is a coach’s son, so you know he has been playing basketball a long time, but football just ended up being his priority,” Hauger said. “You don’t get recruited as a Division I athlete, even as a lineman, if you are not athletic. Obviously, he is a force. We hope that we can cut those numbers down because he is going to get some points and some rebounds.”
In addition to Carmody, the Fightin’ Planets’ Joey Craska is a scoring threat. Craska had 13 against the Colts in the semis. Mars is also a solid free-throw shooting team.
“No. 33 (Mihali Sfanos) looks like he is probably their best shooter and he can drive it,” Hauger said. “Their point guard, Zach (Schlegel) handles the ball well, and can go right or left. (Chris) Dvorak is another 6-foot-6 kid that has a nice baseline and foul-line jumper, and comes up with offensive rebounds. Craska won’t shoot a lot, but he does some of the dirty work. They are a well-rounded team and they shoot well at the foul line.”
The Mustangs may be the underdog, but they have a pretty good player themselves in freshman Rodney Gallagher.
Gallagher has already been recruited by multiple Division I schools and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and former Pitt football star Tyler Boyd, who is from Clairton, sent a personal tweet to Gallagher about the championship game.
“It is nice to have those accolades, but it won’t mean much if we don’t bring a championship back to Laurel Highlands,” Gallagher said. “We have been watching a lot of film on this team, and we are looking to run the floor to get the big boy (Carmody) in foul trouble and get him tired. We are going to leave it all on the court.”
“Rodney is Rodney,” Hauger said. “There really isn’t much more we can say about him. He is going to do what he does.”
Gallagher has certainly helped Laurel Highlands improve from a team that was 4-17 last year, but junior Nick Egnot, who wasn’t on the varsity last year, and Caleb Palumbo, who played at Uniontown as a sophomore, and seniors Keandre Cook, Tyvaughn Long and Tim Smith have done more than their fair share, as the Mustangs are one win away from their second district title in program history, and first since 1968. LH also won the state championship that season.
“The seniors have been very good and very dependable,” Hauger said. “They have accepted roles, and every good team needs to have players that buy into their roles. I really can’t say enough about them in that regard. They are not vocal leaders by any stretch, but they can and have been by example.”
Cook, Long and Smith were part of last season’s team, and the turnaround has been an amazing story for the trio.
“We really didn’t have any scorers last year, which was an issue, but we have a pretty good scorer this year,” Cook said. “We feel comfortable in playing any style of game, whether it’s a defensive struggle or a track meet.”
“Of course, it feels great to be playing for a championship after the struggles we faced last year,” Smith said. “We have had guys step up all year long. Junior year was definitely a flop, so I am really glad to play for a championship my senior year.”
Palumbo hasn’t played in the playoffs due to the transfer rule, but Egnot has taken his place and more than held his own.
“Nick (Egnot) has done a terrific job for us,” Hauger said. “He is not afraid to bang it in there and mix it up. He clogs the middle real well defensively, his hands are pretty good, and he finishes pretty well.”
Laurel Highlands assistant coach Dierre Jenkins competed in two WPIAL Championship games as a member of Uniontown under the late Dave Shuck in 2001 and ’02.
The Red Raiders lost in Jenkins’ junior season to Chartiers Valley before beating New Castle when he was a senior. Jenkins hopes his knowledge of playing in the title game will help the Mustangs when they hit the court this evening.
“I talk to the guys about playing for a WPIAL Championship, and it comes a long way,” Jenkins said. “These kids have come a long way and are playing great right now. This guys really dug deep, and we really stress defense because if your offense is not on, you can always rely on defense. We have had a different guy step up every game.”
The game will be broadcast on WMBS radio at 590/AM and 101.1 FM. The pregame will start at 8:30 p.m.
Ringgold will qualify for the state playoffs if Highlands beats Belle Vernon in the 4A final on Saturday at 1 p.m. Uniontown was eliminated from the state tournament following the Golden Rams’ victory over Blackhawk in the semifinals.
The Leopards and Geibel Catholic will also represent the area in the state tournament.
