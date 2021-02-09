This time Laurel Highlands broke out of the gate quickly and never looked back.
Nine days after struggling to a 56-43 win at Ringgold the Mustangs exploded for 50 points in the first half on their way to a much more comfortable 82-39 victory over the Rams in Section 1-AAAAA boys basketball action Monday night.
Brandon Davis led a group of four Laurel Highlands players in double figures with a game-high 18 points. Keondre DeShields followed with 13, Rodney Gallagher tossed in 12 and Jayden Pratt tallied 10.
LH also got eight points from Caleb Palumbo and seven from Kaydin Phillips.
The first-place Mustangs (6-0, 7-3) raced out to a 24-9 advantage in the first quarter, led 50-22 at halftime and 71-30 after three periods.
Nicholas Peccon topped Ringgold (0-3, 2-5) in scoring with 12 points and Demetrius Butler had 10.
Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Yough 58 -- Brevan Williams scored 27 points and the Centurions used a big third quarter to put away host Yough in a non-section game.
Greensburg Central Catholic led 17-12 after one period and 39-28 at halftime before using a 23-10 advantage in the third to go up 62-38.
Ryan Appleby and Christian McGowan tallied 14 and 13 points, respectively, for GCC (10-2).
Gamal Marballie tossed in 21 points to pace the Cougars (2-8) and Terek Crosby added 10.
Girls basketball
Laurel Highlands 43, Ringgold 36 -- Essence Davis finished with a double-double to lead the Fillies to a Section 3-AAAAA victory over the visiting Lady Rams.
Davis scored a game-high 18 points and pulled down 18 rebounds. Areanna Griffith added 11 points and eight rebounds for Laurel Highlands (2-7, 3-11), and Olivia Crossan contributed seven points and 11 rebounds.
Jada Cathers and Angelina Massey both scored eight points for Ringgold (1-5, 1-6).
Connellsville 69, Uniontown 37 -- Madison Kinneer poured in a game-high 25 points and Hillary Claycomb rang up 21 points as host Connellsville defeated Uniontown in a Section 3-AAAAA game.
The third-place Lady Falcons (4-3, 4-4) went up 15-9 in the first quarter then erupted to a 28-10 advantage in the second for a commanding 43-19 halftime lead and cruised home from there.
Mallory Orndorff added 13 points for Connellsville.
Nekea Lewis led the Lady Raiders (1-6, 3-8) with eight points.
Trinity 62, Albert Gallatin 28 -- The first-place Lady Hillers continued to run rampant in Section 3-AAAAA with a victory at Albert Gallatin.
Trinity built a 22-9 first-quarter lead then out-scored the fourth-place Lady Colonials (5-4, 9-4) 29-11 in the second to go up 51-20 at halftime. The Lady Hillers out-scored AG 9-0 in the third.
Kaylin Venick topped Trinity (7-0, 11-1) in scoring with 21 points. Courtney Dahlquist followed with 17 and Alyssa Clutter had 15.
Olivia Miller paced Albert Gallatin with 11 points.
Monessen 44, Mapletown 19 -- The Lady Greyhounds pulled away in the second quarter and continued the momentum into the second half for a Section 2-A win over the visiting Lady Maples.
Monessen (5-2, 7-4) led 6-4, 19-10 and 33-16 at the quarter breaks.
Sydney Caterino paced the Lady Greyhounds with 13 points. Mercedes Major added 11.
Krista Wilson scored a game-high 14 points for Mapletown.
West Greene 62, Frazier 34 -- The Lady Pioneers returned home from Perryopolis with a non-section victory over the Lady Commodores.
West Greene (9-2) led 15-4 after the first quarter and 36-15 at halftime. The lead grew to 51-20 after three quarters.
Jersey Wise led the Lady Pioneers with 15 points. Elizabeth Brudnock and Brooke Barner scored nine apiece.
West Greene had 10 players reach the scoring column.
Delaney Warnick led Frazier (2-9) with 10 points and six rebounds. Kaelyn Shaporka contributed nine points, five rebounds and one block.
Waynesburg Central 46, McGuffey 43 -- The Lady Raiders weathered McGuffey's second-half rally to return home with a Section 2-AAA victory.
Waynesburg (6-1, 8-2) led 21-16 at halftime, but the Lady Highlanders tied the game at 35-35 after three quarters.
The Lady Raiders held an 11-8 advantage in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Clara Paige Miller led the way for Waynesburg with a game-high 22 points. Kaley Rohanna added 13.
Claire Redd scored 11 points for McGuffey (4-3, 4-4).
Southmoreland 59, Mount Pleasant 37 -- Gracie Spadaro scored a game-high 20 points as the first-place Lady Scotties triumphed over visiting Mount Pleasant in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Southmoreland (8-1, 10-2) led 18-6, 36-20 and 46-21 at the breaks.
Tiffany Zelmore had 18 points for the Lady Vikings (1-5, 4-6).
Delaynie Morvosh followed Spadaro with 14 points for the Lady Scotties and Olivia Cernuto contributed 13.
Elizabeth Forward 58, Ligonier Valley 24 -- The Lady Warriors took charge with a 24-2 advantage in the opening quarter and rolled to a Section 3-AAAA win over host Ligonier Valley.
Brooke Markland scored 15 points for Elizabeth Forward (3-3, 4-3) and Bailie Brinson tallied 12.
Carol Woods was the leading scorer for the Lady Rams (0-6, 0-7) with 11 points.
Seton LaSalle 66, Beth-Center 21 -- Seton LaSalle put four players in double figures on its way to a Section 2-AA win over visiting Beth-Center.
Mackenzie Canavan led the Lady Rebels (3-0, 3-2) with 23 points and was followed by Kyleigh Donnelly (14), Kiara Cerminara (13) and Ava Dursi (11).
Julia Ogrodowski led the Lady Bulldogs (0-6, 3-8) with 12 points.
Avella 50, Geibel Catholic 14 -- Katie Dryer and Allie Brownlee each scored 11 points as Avella beat visiting Geibel Catholic to remain tied for second place in Section 2-A with Monessen.
Jaylene Mundorf added 10 points for the Lady Eagles (5-2, 8-4).
Maia Stephenson was the leading scorer for the Lady Gators (0-5, 0-7) with six points.
Hempfield 37, Yough 29 -- Hempfield fended off visiting Yough in a non-section clash.
The Lady Spartans led 13-8, 24-18 and 35-25 at the breaks.
Emma Hoffner led Hempfield (2-2) with 12 points.
Laney Gerdich also scored 12 points for the Lady Cougars (3-8) to tie for game-high honors.
South Park 67, Bentworth 9 -- South Park soared to a 37-2 halftime lead on its way to a Section 2-AAA win over visiting Bentworth.
Maurie Haddad and Nora Ozimek paced the Lady Eagles (7-0, 9-1) with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Amber Sallee scored three points for the Lady Bearcats (0-7, 1-11).
Hockey
Elizabeth Forward 8, Wilmington 6 -- The Warriors overcame two early short-handed goals to rally for a PIHL Class B Division victory over the visiting Greyhounds.
The win pushes Elizabeth Forward (6-6-0-0) into third place in the South Division with 12 points. The Warriors are tied with Connellsville, but have more wins and hold the tiebreaker.
Geoffrey Bokor and Andrew Cartwright spotted Wilmington (8-4-0-0) a 2-0 lead four minutes into the game on short-handed goals.
Elizabeth Forward responded with four goals in the final 7:20 of the first period. Zach Motil two goals, one on a power play goal, and Joey Wach also netted two goals, including a short-handed tally.
Bokor cut the gap to a goal just 1:18 into the second period, but Sean Weber and Ben Ruskay, a power play goal, pushed the lead to 6-3.
The Greyhounds once again scored the opening goal with Aidan Hasson hitting the back of the net three minutes into the final period.
Motil's power play goal at 8:17 gave him the hat trick, but Nick Cartwright responded for Wilmington with a power play goal at 13:13.
Motil capped a four-goal night with an empty-netter with 1:02 left in the game.
The Warriors' Gabe Myers had 34 saves. Wilmington's Dom Serafino turned aside 21 shots.
Carrick 5, Connellsville 1 -- The Falcons scored the opening goal, but the Raiders scored four in the final period for a PIHL Class B South Division victory.
The Falcons (5-4-0-2) are tied with Elizabeth Forward with 12 points, but sit in fourth place with the Warriors holding the edge with more wins. Carrick (9-1-0-0) solidified its hold on second place with 18 points.
Tristan Lapinski assisted on Zak Koslosky's goal at 9:14, the only goal of the first period.
Ian Norkevicus tied the game with the only goal of the second period.
Tanner Heidkamp's power play goal at 5:04 broke the tie, and Jacob Fetzer, Casey Brennan and Kris Connelly completed the rally with goals in the final 10 minutes of the period.
The Falcons' Alex Mitchell had 28 saves. Carrick's Anthony Perry saved 17 shots.
