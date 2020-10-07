Thomas Jefferson handed visiting Laurel Highlands its first loss of the season, 3-1, in a Section 3-AAA girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
The Mustangs remain in first place with a 7-1 section record, 1/2 game ahead of Elizabeth Forward (6-1) and 1 1/2 games ahead of the Lady Jaguars (5-2).
