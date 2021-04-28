Nick Kumor knocked in four runs with two hits and two sacrifice flies but Laurel Highlands came up just short, 12-11, in a back-and-forth Section 3-AAAA baseball battle at Greensburg Salem on Tuesday.
The loss drops Laurel Highlands (5-3, 7-4) one game behind front-runners West Mifflin and Belle Vernon. Kumor started on the mound for LH but allowed four runs in the first inning and ended up with a no-decision.
Braeden McKnight was 3 for 4 for the Mustangs. He tripled and scored in the first inning and singled in a run and scored in a two-run third to pull LH within 4-3.
Laurel Highlands surged to an 8-4 lead with a five-run fourth that included a two-run double by Kumor, a run-scoring single by Alex McClain and a sacrifice fly by Braeden O’Brien.
Greensburg Salem (3-7, 3-9) scored three in the bottom of the fourth and five more in the fifth to go up 12-8.
O’Brien and Carson Damico each delivered an RBI double in the sixth to make it 12-10.
The Mustangs loaded the bases with no outs against reliever Owen Tutich in the seventh. Kumor followed with a sacrifice fly to slice the gap to one but Tutich retired two of the next three hitters to earn the save.
Winning pitcher Jacob Smith pitched five innings.
McClain suffered the loss in relief.
Kadin Early tripled and singled twice and O’Brien had two hits for LH.
Brayden Merichko drove in four runs with a pair of hits and Colin Kruth had two hits and two RBIs for Greensburg Salem which also got two hits from Hayden Teska.
Jefferson-Morgan 15, Bishop Canevin 4 — Owen Maddich had three hits, including a two-run inside-the-park homer and a double, as visiting Jefferson-Morgan hammered Bishop Canevin in a six-inning Section 2-A game.
Bryce Bedilion had a pair of two-run singles and a sacrifice fly in a five-RBI, three-hit game for coach John Curtis’ Rockets (5-1, 7-4) who remain alone in second place in the section.
Winning pitcher Kyle Clayton walked three and struck out two in five innings.
Justin Gmys had two doubles and was the losing pitcher for the Crusaders (3-7, 3-8).
West Greene 9, Monessen 5 — Hunter Hamilton smacked two triples and a double and added a sacrifice fly to spark West Greene in a Section 2-A win at Monessen.
Chase Blake had a pair of hits for the Pioneers (5-3, 6-3). Winning pitcher Caleb Rice struck out 12 and walked just one in six innings. Brayden Mooney struck out the side while allowing one run in the seventh to finish up.
Sonny Thomas went 4 for 4 with a double and Jack Sacco and Dante DeFelices had two hits apiece for the Greyhounds (1-5, 1-9). Sacco took the loss, giving up seven runs on eight hits with four walks and one strikeout in five innings.
Carmichaels 15, Frazier 2 — Four Carmichaels pitchers combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter as the Mikes stayed perfect in Section 1-AA by defeating visiting Frazier.
Starting pitcher Gavin Pratt walked one and struck out five in two innings for Carmichaels (6-0, 10-1). Trenton Carter walked two and hit three batters in allowing two runs in 1/3 of an inning before being relieved by Liam Lohr who struck out six and walked two in two innings to earn the win. Dylan Rohrer recorded the final two outs of the fifth on strikeouts.
Stush Ferek drove in three runs and Zach Hillsman and Drake Long had two RBIs apiece for coach Dickie Krause’s Mikes. Lohr had two hits and an RBI and Chris Barrish drew three walks, stole two bases and scored twice. Pratt, Nick Ricco and Rohrer also had RBIs.
Daniel Obrys and Brayden Baccino both had an RBI for the Commodores (2-5, 3-7). Losing pitcher Logan Brown gave up three earned runs in 1 1/3 innings as Carmichaels blew the game open with nine runs in the second.
Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Mapletown 8 — Wade Boyle had four hits, including a double, as first-place Greensburg Central Catholic knocked off visiting Mapletown in a six-inning Section 2-A game.
Dylan Sebek doubled and singled twice, Max Kallock cracked a pair of doubles and Cole Benning, Ryan and Ryan Appleby also doubled for the Centurions (8-0, 10-1) who had 19 hits. Johnny Weigers was the winning pitcher.
Landon Stevenson paced a 15-hit attack for the Maples (0-6, 0-7) with a double, two singles and two RBIs. Logan Beck had three singles and an RBI and Brody Evans, A.J. Vanata, Aidin Delansky and Zack Brewer each had two hits. Lance Stevenson was the losing pitcher.
After falling behind 11-2, Mapletown scored six runs in the fourth to get within 11-8 but could get no closer.
West Mifflin 7, Uniontown 3 — Devin Matey had three hits and Cam Leskovitz drove in three runs with a double and a single as West Mifflin remained in a first-place tie with Belle Vernon with a Section 3-AAAA win at Uniontown.
Zane Griffaton was the winning pitcher for the Titans (6-1, 6-4).
Hunter Chaikcic took the loss for the Red Raiders (2-6, 3-9).
Waynesburg Central 14, Yough 4 — The Raiders scored in every inning on their way to a Section 4-AAA win over visiting Yough.
Tyler Switalski drove in three runs with two triples and a single, Hudson Boris had three hits, including a double, and three RBIS, and Mason Switalski also had three hits and three RBIs for Waynesburg (3-5, 3-8).
Winning pitcher Logan Higgins doubled and singled.
Vinny Martin doubled and knocked in a pair of runs for the Cougars (4-4, 4-6). Christian Park was charged with the loss.
Ringgold 3, Elizabeth Forward 1 — Hunter Mamie had a double and an RBI and Gage Fuller was the winning pitcher as Ringgold topped host Elizabeth Forward in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Joey Shumaker also doubled for the Rams (3-5, 7-7) who scored all their runs in the third inning.
Losing pitcher Cameron Grice recorded 16 strikeouts for the Warriors (3-3, 5-3).
East Allegheny 5, Mount Pleasant 4 — The Wild Cats scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh capped by Mike Cahill’s two-run single to upend visiting Mount Pleasant in a Section 3-AAA game.
Jax Jurisic doubled for East Allegheny (2-6, 4-9). Nate Holmes was the winning pitcher.
Aaron Alakson had a double and two RBIs for the Vikings (1-4, 4-4). John Wagner was tagged with the loss.
Charleroi 22, Southmoreland 20 — Ben Shields knocked in seven runs with a home run and two singles as visiting Charleroi out-slugged Southmoreland in a Section 3-AAA game.
Colton Polander doubled and singled for the Cougars (2-6, 6-7). Jake Beveridge was the winning pitcher.
Anthony Govern drove in four runs with five hits, including a double, and Kory Ansell had a double, single and five RBIs for the Scotties (3-5, 5-7), who also got a double, single and three RBIs from Brok Potoka and a doubled from Ben Zimmerman.
Ty Campbell was saddled with the loss.
McGuffey 13, Brownsville 1 — Jake Orr had three hits, including a home run and a double, and four RBIs as first-place McGuffey pounded host Brownsville in a six-inning, Section 4-AAA game.
Logan Hatfield had a double and two RBIs and Austin Beattie also doubled for the Highlanders (8-0, 10-2). Beattie, who struck out 12, was the winning pitcher.
Derrick Tarpley doubled for the Falcons (4-4, 5-8). Mitchel Anderson took the loss.
California 11, Washington 0 — The Trojans (6-2, 9-3) extended their winning streak to eight with a shutout of visiting Washington (1-4, 3-4) in a Section 1-AA game.
Bentworth 15, Beth-Center 5 — The Bulldogs (5-3, 6-7) fell a game behind second-place California after a Section 1-AA loss at Bentworth (1-7, 3-10).
Softball
Frazier 9, Laurel Highlands 2 — Madison Bednar pitched a four-hitter as Frazier triumphed over visiting Laurel Highlands in a non-section game.
Rylee Evans doubled, singled and drove in a run and Delaney Warnick and Maria Felsher each had two hits and two runs for the Lady Commodores (9-3) who also got a double and two RBIs from Jensyn Hartman. Bednar, Victoriea Washinski, Claire Domonkos and Skylar Hone added one RBI apiece.
Bednar coughed up just one earned run while striking out 11 and walking none.
Sidney Grimm tripled and Payton Vitakacs doubled for the Fillies (1-10) who also got an RBI from Niaha Dillard. Losing pitcher Briana Hunt gave up three earned runs on 10 hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Avella 7, Jefferson-Morgan 4 — Jasmine Demaske had three hits, including a home run and a double, but it wasn’t enough as visiting Avella stunned the Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A game.
The victory snapped a 25-game losing streak by the Lady Eagles (1-5, 1-8) who hadn’t won since defeating visiting California, 10-2, on May 5, 2018.
Maria Dire had three of Avella’s six hits and Katie Dryer doubled. Winning pitcher Laurel Bongiorni allowed five hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Payton Farabee doubled for Jefferson-Morgan (3-3, 4-5). Demaske walked one and struck out 11 in taking the loss.
Carmichaels 10, California 0 — Emma Holaren fired a three-hit shutout and Mia Ranieiri contributed three hits, two RBIs and two runs as the Lady Mikes beat visiting California in a Section 3-AA game.
Madison Ellsworth and Carlee Roberts both singled twice and Grace Brown had three RBIs and two stolen bases for Carmichaels (6-1, 9-5) which maintained its grip on second place in the section.
Holaren struck out 14 and walked three.
Makayla Boda, Gabryelle Pendo and Maghan Hartley had the only hits for the Lady Trojans (2-5, 3-9). Kera Urick took the loss.
Chartiers-Houston 10, Monessen 0 — Bella Hess had three hits, including a double, in the Lady Bucs’ five-inning, non-section win at Monessen.
Winning pitcher Nicolette Kloes allowed one hit and struck out three for Chartiers-Houston (7-5).
Olivia Cooper had the only hit for the Lady Greyhounds (1-11). Hannah Yorty took the loss.
Boys track & field
Waynesburg Central 90, Washington 50; Waynesburg Central 117, Charleroi 24 — The Raiders closed the Section 6-AA schedule with pair of victories at Charleroi to secure the section title.
Waynesburg swept the 3,200 and 1,600 relays.
Breydon Woods (110 high hurdles, 17.85), Gabe McConville (1,600, 5:12.77; 400, 55.71; 800, 2:25.55; 3,200, 11:38.29), Anthony Kutcher (300 intermediate hurdles, 46.19), Dawson Fowler (javelin, 148-5), Luca Augustine (shot put, 37-7½), and Nick Burris (discus, 89-4) finished first against both teams.
Girls track & field
Waynesburg Central 118, Charleroi 16; Waynesburg Central 108, Washington 17 — The Lady Raiders wrapped up an undefeated Section 6-AA season with a triangular sweep at Charleroi.
Waynesburg won the 3,200 and 400 relays.
Jordan Dean (100 high hurdles, 18.61; 300 intermediate hurdles, 53.11), Ashlyn Basinger (100, 12.98; 200, 26.38), Kaitlyn Pester (1,600, 6:50; 3,200, 15:37), Lake Litwinovich (800, 2:44.5), Emily Mahle (triple jump, 30-5), Emily Woods (high jump, 4-6), Regan Carlson (javelin, 96-3), and Claire Paige Miller (shot put, 29-9½) all had overall first-place finishes.
Charleroi’s Alleah Leska won the 400 in 1:07.7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.