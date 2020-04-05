No freshman player in Fayette County had received as much preseason hype as Rodney Gallagher, but the Laurel Highlands’ star lived up to the pressure in helping lead the Mustangs to their first WPIAL Championship in 52 years.
Gallagher, who finished his freshman campaign with 591 points in 26 games for an average of 22.7 per contest, has been named the Herald-Standard All-Area Boys Basketball Team’s Overall Player of the Year. He also proved that he could do more than just score in dishing out 3.8 assists and pulling down 3.8 rebounds per game.
Gallagher also showed that he could perform under pressure, as he sank the game-winning free throws with 4.8 seconds left in Laurel Highlands’ 52-51 victory over Mars in the Class 5A WPIAL Championship Game on Feb. 28 at the Petersen Events Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh. Gallagher shot 78 percent at the line this season.
Gallagher’s performance at the home of the Panthers caught the attention of Pitt head coach Jeff Capel, who watched Gallagher score a game-high 32 points in the Mustangs’ first-round playoff game against York Suburban in the state playoffs. LH couldn’t quite rally for the win in a 57-56 setback, but Capel was impressed enough to offer Gallagher a scholarship. Gallagher already had offers from Illinois and Rhode Island.
The Herald-Standard Overall Coach of the Year is Laurel Highlands’ Rick Hauger. The veteran coach and former Mustang got his team rolling in the WPIAL playoffs en route to the school’s second district title.
The Mustangs were the eighth seed entering the postseason and earned a 52-46 victory over Hampton in the first round, as Tim Smith made six 3-pointers and Keandre Cook had a clutch steal and layup.
Cook came up big again in Laurel Highlands’ 62-60 triumph over top-seeded Penn Hills in the quarterfinals. Cook scored on a driving bank shot with three seconds left after the Indians had tied the game.
Smith and Tyvaughn Long made clutch free throws in the Mustangs’ 44-42 win over Thomas Jefferson in the semifinals after trailing 21-8 at halftime. Long’s play in the post was key for LH.
Nick Egnot came off the bench in the regular season, but due to Caleb Palumbo not being eligible to play in the playoffs, Egnot got the starting nod, and more than held his own against some of the best big men in the WPIAL, including Mars’ Michael Carmody, who at 6-6 and 290 pounds, is headed to Notre Dame to play football. Palumbo was also an outside shooting threat in the regular season.
Hauger took a team that won four games in the 2018-19 season and brought in two new starters, including a freshman, albeit a very talented one, and turned them into district champions in one year.
Following is the complete Herald-Standard All-Area Boys Basketball Team:
Players of the Year
Class 5A/6A
Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (Freshman of the Year, 22.7 ppg)
Class 3A/4A
Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon (19.8 ppg, 1,044 career points through two seasons)
Class 1A/2A
Malik Ramsey, California (26.7 ppg)
Coaches of the Year
Class 5A/6A
Rick Hauger, Laurel Highlands
Class 3A/4A
Joe Salvino, Belle Vernon
Class 1A/2A
Don Porter, Geibel Catholic
Honorable Mention: Phil Pergola, Ringgold; Rob Kezmarsky, Uniontown
All-Area Elite Status
Albert Gallatin: Dylan Shea
Belle Vernon: Mitch Pohlot, Cam Nusser
Beth-Center: Andrew Bower
California: Cochise Ryan
Charleroi: Joey Caruos, Will Wagner
Connellsville: Kade Musgrove
Elizabeth Forward: Chase Vaughn
Geibel Catholic: Enzo Fetsko
Jefferson-Morgan: Tajh Jacobs
Laurel Highlands: Tyvaughn Long
Mapletown: Landan Stevenson
Monessen: Marquell Smith, Dawayne Howell
Mount Pleasant: Jake Johnson
Ringgold: Chris Peccon, Luke Wyvratt
Southmoreland: Riley Comforti
Uniontown: Billy DeShields
Waynesburg Central: Lucas Garber
West Greene: Ben Jackson
All-Area Second Team
Albert Gallatin: Nate English
Belle Vernon: Jared Hartman
Bentworth: Shawn Dziak
Beth-Center: Easton McDaniel
Brownsville: Nicholas Seto
Carmichaels: Chris Barrish, Al Cree
Charleroi: Legend Davis
Frazier: Luke Santo
Geibel Catholic: Ryan Anderson, Drew Howard, Cole Kendall
Laurel Highlands: Keandre Cook
Southmoreland: Brandon Peterson
Uniontown: Jahmere Richardson, Ray Robinson, Isaiah Melvin
Waynesburg Central: Richard Bortz, Chris King
West Greene: Austin Crouse
Yough: Gamal Marballie
All-Area Honorable Mention
Albert Gallatin: Dom Lewellen, Tyrese Jackson, Braxton Turner
Belle Vernon: Jake Haney, Thomas Hepple, Hunter Ruokonen
Bentworth: Jerzy Timlin
Beth-Center: Nick Martin, Kamden Studnicki
Brownsville: Hunter Assad, Ayden Teeter
California: Payton Conte, Nathan O’Savage, Kwondré Porter, Jaeden Zuzak
Carmichaels: Drake Long, Mike Stewart, Dylan Wilson
Charleroi: Dom Pellegrini
Connellsville: Ahmad Hooper, Josh Maher, Josh Marietta, Bo Soisson
Elizabeth Forward: Zachary Boyd, Pat Filson, Evan Lewis, Chase Whatton
Frazier: Colton Arison, Owen Newcomer, Josh Scotnicki
Geibel Catholic: Jaydis Kennedy, Isaiah Krizner
Jefferson-Morgan: Lou Debolt, Cole Jones, Tyler Kniha, Troy Wright
Laurel Highlands: Nick Egnot, Caleb Palumbo, Tim Smith
Mapletown: Matt Atwood, Chuck Lash, Lance Stevenson, Ryan Tuttle
Monessen: Dylan Bradshaw, Carlton Jones, Taylon Lowe
Mount Pleasant: Luke Brander, Jonas King, Lucas Toohey
Ringgold: Demetrius Butler, Nate Pajak
Southmoreland: Zach Cernuto, Zane Montgomery
Uniontown: Bryant Grady, Keondre DeShields
Waynesburg Central: Avery McConville, Caleb Shriver
West Greene: Caleb Rice, Greg Staggers, Corey Wise
Yough: Bill McMillen, Josh O’Bradovich.
Rob Burchianti contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.