The Mustangs' 400 freestyle relay secured the clinching points Thursday night to give the Laurel Highlands boys the team title in the annual gathering of the county's swim teams hosted by Uniontown.
The Mustangs' Kole Friel, Dean Schiffbauer, Andy VanVerth and Ian Hamilton won the final relay in a WPIAL Class AA qualifying time of 3:43.93. The Falcons' Trevor Anderson, Jamison McPoyle, Michael Gebe and Adam Barczyk touched the wall seven seconds later.
The Mustangs finished with 92 points. Uniontown was second with 79 points and Connellsville had 67 in third.
Hamilton had a strong performance in addition to his final relay. The freshman won the 200 IM in a time of 2:15.16 and finished first in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.12. Both times met the WPIAL standard.
"I was expecting a good race in the 100 backstroke," said Hamilton, adding, "I wanted to go under a minute. Connellsville has a good (swimmer in the backstroke)."
Hamilton has a goal in mind just how low he'd like to take his time in the backstroke.
"I'd like 56 (seconds) in the backstroke. That's what I'm shooting for," said Hamilton.
Hamilton, Michael Cavanaugh, VanVerth and Schiffbauer finished second in the 200 medley relay in a qualifying time of 1:54.40.
Kole Friel also had first-place finishes for the Mustangs in the 200 freestyle (1:54.61) and 100 freestyle (51.41). Both wins were in WPIAL qualifying times.
Collin McManis finished second in the 500 freestyle. The Mustangs' 200 freestyle relay team of Connor Locke, McManis, Joe Chisler and Kole Friel placed second.
Barczyk, a junior, won the 50 freestyle in 24.55 seconds and was second in the 100 backstroke. He joined Jamison McPoyle, Gebe and Anderson for a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay.
Barczyk had a pretty simple approach to the meet.
"I want first," said Barczyk. "I'm worried more about my individual place than time.
"I won the 50 free with my best time."
Barczyk appreciated competing against the county's best, expecting the meet to bring out the best of himself.
"When you swim someone fast, or as fast, that makes you go faster," said Barczyk.
Connellsville had a pair of divers qualify for the WPIAL Class AA Championship. Ian Palaisa qualified with his winning point total of 194.90. Teammate Colby Mastowski was second with a qualifying total of 189.65 points.
Gebe won the 100 butterfly in 1:02.42 and was second in the 200 freestyle. Jamison McPoyle was challenged by the Mustangs' McManis, but the Connellsville junior held on for first place in 6:27.99. Anderson finished second in the 100 freestyle and placed third in the 200 IM.
The host team got off to a rousing start with the Red Raiders not only winning the opening 200 medley relay, but qualifying for the district meet at the same time. Leyton Maust, Alex Eitner, CJ Soltis and Dalton Grimes finished in 1:53.95, only .45 seconds ahead of the Mustangs' quartet.
Grimes, a sophomore, was third in both the 200 freestyle (2:04.29) and 100 freestyle (56.16). He also helped the 200 freestyle relay to a first-place finish in a qualifying time of 1:40.90.
Grimes was familiar with most of the field and just looked to have an enjoyable meet.
"I know most of the people of both teams. It's kinda fun," said Grimes. "Usually, if they are better than me, I try to stay with them. If I'm better than them, I know I should be in front."
Grimes was a little bit disappointed with his performance.
"The 200 freestyle, that didn't happen. I could feel my first 100 that it wasn't going to happen," said Grimes. "But, the (200 medley) relay felt pretty good. I knew it would be close."
Uniontown freshman CJ Soltis made his mark by winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.13 and finishing second in the 200 IM in 2:18.87, just missing the WPIAL cut. Eitner had a pair of second-place finishes in the 50 freestyle (24.79) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.85).
