Laurel Highlands got just what coach Rick Hauger wanted when the Mustangs traveled to the Beaver County Golden Dome for a pair of high-profile tests in the Central Valley Roundball Classic.
Both games went down to the wire with LH falling to Lincoln Park, 70-66, on Thursday in a match-up of the WPIAL’s top ranked Class 4A teams before pulling out a 43-42 victory Friday over West Philadelphia on Keondre Deshields’ last-season finger roll layup.
While Hauger obviously would’ve preferred to win both games — the former ended the Mustangs’ 37-game regular-season winning streak — he thought the experience helped his team immensely.
“It was exactly what we were hoping for,” Hauger said. “We needed to continue to play top-quality competition and that was certainly available to us during these two games.”
Now the Mustangs (7-1) will face another stiff challenge this week as Section 3-AAAA play begins against Elizabeth Forward at home tonight and at Albert Gallatin on Friday.
Laurel Highlands senior star Rodney Gallagher will miss both of those games as he participates in the prestigious All-American Bowl football game and festivities in San Antonio, Texas. The game will be played in the Alamodome 1 p.m. Saturday and will be nationally broadcast by NBC. Gallagher is listed on the East roster as a wide receiver.
“I’d like think we’re ready for section play but we’ll be without Rodney for these two games,” Hauger said. “We’ve got a couple practices and we’ll work on making sure we can put the best team effort forth that we can.
“It’s a real honor for Rodney to be selected for this. We wish him well and we’re going to try to do our best to hold up our end of it.”
The two games at Central Valley featured different styles which Hauger feels will benefit his team in the long run.
“We had a more fast-paced game with Lincoln Park, who was man-to-man on their part the whole time,” Hauger said. “They’re very athletic. I felt we’d have a hard time guarding them straight up in a man so we played mostly zone which is typically not what we do. But the game was at a much faster tempo.
“West Philadelphia is not as good offensively as Lincoln Park but defensively they played a really good zone. They were in a 1-3-1 with a tall, lanky kid out on the point. They have really good length and athleticism. What they don’t have offensively they more than make up for with their solid defense.
“Both games we saw things we can’t replicate in practice to a high level. It was good for us. We’re still trying to evolve as a team and develop other options on the offensive end of the court and become a much more position-oriented and rebounding team on the defensive end.”
Hauger feels his team is gradually improving.
“They’re making progress. After Rodney and Keondre nobody had any meaningful varsity experience,” Hauger said. “It’s a work in progress. It doesn’t happen overnight. But they’re good kids. They’ll work at it and I’m confident that we’ll continue to see improvement with them. As that happens, we’ll become a better rounded team.”
While Gallagher is usually the player who takes the biggest shots for the Mustangs, Deshields proved that he could come through when the game’s on the line as well. He made a key basket and two clutch free throws near the end of the Lincoln Park game to keep LH in it, and delivered the winning basket against West Philadelphia after taking a pass from Gallagher.
“Keondre has progressed so much over the past two years. It’s a real tribute to him and how far he’s come,” said Hauger, whose team also showed it could continue to play well with one of its two stars on the bench. “It was really good to see, when Keondre sat out five minutes against Lincoln Park with foul trouble, Rodney took the game over by himself.”
Hauger took a couple other positives from the game against West Philadelphia.
“We played far from our best game but it’s nice to still come away with a ‘W.’ We weren’t very good in most aspects of the game but they battled and hung in there,” said Hauger, who revealed his thinking when West Philadelphia’s Jabril Jackson stepped to the foul line with eight seconds left and LH up by one.
Jackson made both shots to give the Speedboys a 42-41 lead.
“I had a timeout left so you have to make a decision, do I call it or do I just let them go with it?” Hauger explained. “In our case, I think we’re better off keeping the pace going and it just happened to go our way at the end. It was just a situation where Rodney brought the ball up, got a little pressure, got it to Keondre and he drove it to the hoop and finished the deal.”
