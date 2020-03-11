Laurel Highlands' boys basketball season may be over but the Mustangs are still drawing praise and earning recognition for winning the Class 5A WPIAL championship.
The Mustangs will be honored at the USCAA Men's Division II Basketball National Championship Game on Wednesday night at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus Main Arena.
The game tips off at 7 p.m. The team will be honored at halftime on the court by a national audience. Tickets for the game are available at the gate or online at uscaa.ticketleap.com.
The Mustangs are guided by head coach Rick Hauger with assistant coaches Dierre Jenkins and Jonh Smith. Players included seniors Keandre Cook, Tyvaughn Long and Timmy Smith, juniors Nick Egnot, Charles Fronczek, Jeremiah Green, Jordan Martin, Caleb Palumbo, Kaydin Phillips, Shineill Thomas and Tarrance Thomas-Brown, sophomores Joe Chambers, Scott Henderson, Nico Johns, Demonte Kiss, Jayden Pratt and Ayanze Sumpter, and freshman Rodney Gallagher.
Laurel Highlands defeated Mars, 52-51, in the district final on Feb. 29 at Petersen Events Center.
