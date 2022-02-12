Laurel Highlands posted 47 points in the first half Friday night as the Mustangs breezed to a 67-28 victory against visiting Connellsville to close Section 1-AAAAA play without a loss.
Laurel Highlands finishes section play with a 10-0 record and 19-0 overall mark. The Mustangs close the regular season at home Monday against Uniontown.
The Mustangs eventually were able to find open areas in Connellsville's zone defense, opening a 21-10 lead in the first quarter.
Laurel Highlands turned up the defense in the second quarter, which, in turn, turned up the transition game. The uptempo pace led to layups and a couple dunks.
While the LH offense was clicking, the Connellsville offense was not able to get going in the second quarter. The visitors were held scoreless until Jake Puskar hit a 3-pointer in the final minute of the half.
Puskar led the Falcons with 12 points.
The Mustangs' lead grew to 47-13 at halftime.
"The first couple minutes our defensive intensity needed to pick up. We were not getting in the lanes," said Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger. "Joe Chambers got a couple steals and we got easy buckets.
"With our defensive intensity, we are able to increase the tempo. The guys were running the break well.
"We want to get the ball out and play uptempo."
Connellsville played zone throughout the game. Laurel Highlands eventually was able to find the open seams in the zone.
"We've been facing more zone than man-to-man. We're starting to screen the zone better," said Hauger. "We still have a ways to go to hit those gaps."
The game was played under the Mercy Rule in the second half with a running clock and Hauger playing reserves for most of the final 16 minutes.
Connellsville outscored the Mustangs in the third quarter, 11-7, and Laurel Highlands regained control in the fourth quarter, 13-4.
The Mustangs' Jayden Pratt scored a game-high 14 points. Rodney Gallagher added 10.
The Section 1-AAAAA finale closes out Jelan Miller's first season as Connellsville's coach. The Falcons finish 1-9 in the section and 3-19 overall.
"My biggest message of tonight was to play with pride and with dignity," said Miller. "I wanted the underclassmen to (audition) for next year. I wanted the seniors to have some fun.
"They stayed disciplined. They didn't stop playing."
Miller believes he was able to accomplish what he set out to do in his first season as coach.
"I had to create a culture from the bottom up. I want them to be good students. I want fine citizens in our program," explained Miller. "The future is very bright. Our underclassmen showed a lot of development."
Hauger saw development with the Falcons' program under Miller.
"Connellsville obviously is a young team. The coach has to have time to get his program established. They hung in there. I applaud them for that," complimented Hauger.
Miller offered his own admiration for how the Mustangs play.
"Laurel Highlands is an amazing group. Everybody is selfless. They want to see everyone succeed. That's what I want to see," said Miller.
Hauger sees the regular season finale to be a typical Uniontown-Laurel Highlands game, an atmosphere he feels will be beneficial for the playoffs.
"Uniontown is obviously a rivalry game. It's a good game for both of us. Uniontown has continued to improve," said Hauger. "For all of us going into the playoffs, that's what it's going to be. We have to be able to adjust to the elements."
