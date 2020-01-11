Laurel Highlands jumped out early and never looked back in an 86-59 non-section victory over Waynesburg Central on Saturday at Harold “Horse” Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
The Mustangs (3-2, 8-4) won their third straight to set up a Section 1-AAAAA showdown with county-rival Albert Gallatin (3-2, 5-7) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands had five players in double figures, as Rodney Gallagher and Nick Egnot led the way with a18 points apiece. Gallagher made eight field goals (1 three-pointer) and was 1 of 2 at the foul line. Egnot also made eight field goals, and was 2 of 2 at the line.
Keandre Cook scored 17 on seven field goals and was 3 of 4 at the line. Caleb Palumbo made four three-pointers, a two-point basket and was 1 of 2 at the line. Tyvaughn Long had 12 points on five field goals and was 2 for 2 at the line.
Coach Rick Hauger’s Mustangs had a 17-8 lead after the first quarter, and after a 24-19 edge in the second, Laurel Highlands led, 41-27, at the half. The home team had a 23-16 advantage in the third, and outscored the visitors, 22-16, in the fourth.
The Raiders’ Richard Bortz led the game in scoring with 23 points on five field goals, including two three-pointers, and was 11 of 14 at the foul line. Teammate Chase Henkins added 13 on three 3-pointers and two 2-point buckets.
Waynesburg Central (1-3, 6-7) hosts Section 3-AAAA leading Uniontown (4-0, 9-1) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
