High school baseball coaches have different theories on how to approach non-section games. Some like to take a look at different players while others prefer to focus solely on winning each game.
Laurel Highlands coach Brad Yohman had the best of both worlds in Friday night's 8-6 win over host Trinity at Ross Memorial Park.
Patrick Cavanagh, who entered the game with just two plate appearances, delivered a two-run double in a four-run second inning and Noah Matthews, taking the mound for the first time this season, pitched 3 1/3 strong innings of relief to earn the win as the Mustangs extended their winning streak to three after opening up 0-2.
"Early in the year as coaches you’re trying to get guys looks in different spots as you're trying to figure out roles," Yohman said, "but you have to approach these almost equivalent to a section game because any game you drop can have an impact on you.
"More importantly for us, starting out 0-2, what we keep telling the kids each game is focus on today, and they’ve really responded."
Alex McClain hit a two-run triple and a single, and Cavanagh, Carson D'Amico and CJ Gesk each also had two hits for Laurel Highlands (3-2). Cavanagh finished with three RBIs.
“Offensively, we’re starting to produce to what we’re capable of," said Yohman whose team has scored a combined 19 runs in its last two games after totaling eight in its first three. "I thought Trinity's pitchers threw the ball very well. They had good pitch mix, good pace. But our kids up and down the order did the job."
The Mustangs took the lead for good with four runs in the second inning off Hillers freshman starter Kaden Hathaway.
Ben Diamond started the rally with a single, took second on Frank Kula's sacrifice bunt, went to third on a wild pitch and came home on Joe Chambers' infield hit to make it 1-0.
Gest singled Chambers to third then stole second. Cavanagh followed by driving a double into right-center field to put LH up 3-0. Courtesy runner Tristan McCoy went to third after Ty Sankovich walked and McClain reached on an error, and scored on a wild pitch for a 4-0 advantage.
"It helps going up against a team like Trinity, a 5A team, to get that early lead, that early momentum," said Yohman whose Mustangs are a Class 4A team. "Patrick Cavanagh had a big hit that kind of jump-started us early."
Trinity (0-3) came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning against LH starting pitcher Braeden McKnight but the Mustangs scored once in the third and once in the fourth to take a 6-2 lead.
Trinity took advantage of an infield error in scoring three unearned runs in the third to make it 6-5 with Matthew Robaugh's two-run triple being the key hit.
Matthews relieved O'Brien during the inning.
"O’Brien gave us good innings," Yohman said. "We’ve been looking to try to get Noah into a spot and that was a good opportunity to bring him in. I thought Noah really battled for us today to close the door on the game. It was good to see him come in and have some success for us."
McClain put the lead back at three, 8-5, when he tripled in two runs in the top of the fifth.
"It was nice to kind of keep scratching away runs," Yohman said. "After they got close, we came right back in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Ty Sankovich has a great at bat, drives a single into left field. Carson D’Amico follows it up with about a six-pitch walk and then Alex McClain, the first pitch of his at bat, just hammers a triple into deep right-center to score two runs.
"As coach, you can’t be any happier to see your team respond after giving up a couple runs, especially with two outs. Those three guys stepped up in a big spot there."
Matthews limited Trinity to one run over the last three innings to close out the victory.
Zach McClenathan led the Hillers with a double and a triple, and Luke Lacock also had two hits. Losing pitcher Hathaway coughed up nine hits and one walk with five strikeouts in three innings before being relieved by Aiden Metts.
O'Brien went 3 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Matthews gave up two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.
"Trinity is really well coached and you could tell that have some really good players," Yohman said. "I think we beat a good team today but more importantly we’re getting ourselves back to where we need to be."
Laurel Highlands is off until Thursday when it hosts nearby rival Connellsville in another non-section game at 4 p.m.
