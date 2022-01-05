Laurel Highlands was finally able to pull away from visiting Thomas Jefferson in the third quarter and didn't relent for a 77-49 boys basketball victory Tuesday night in the opening game of Section 1-AAAAA play.
Laurel Highlands turned up the defensive pressure in the second half, pushing a slim 6-point halftime advantage into a 17-point lead after the third quarter and invoking the mercy rule late in the fourth quarter.
Laurel Highlands Rick Hauger was active on the sideline, especially in the first half.
"That was terrific, for a while. I don't like to work too long," Hauger said with a laugh.
"It was a good test for us, and I knew it was going to be. They are well-coached. They are disciplined and I knew they would be good test, and they were," added Hauger.
The Jaguars (0-1, 2-7) pulled into a 12-12 tie at the end of the first quarter, but the Mustangs went on an 11-0 run early in the second quarter for a 23-12 lead.
Thomas Jefferson was able to scratch back into the game with spot-on, long-range shooting and moving to a zone defense.
The Jaguars made four 3-pointers in the second quarter, including three from Ryan Lawry. Lawry finished with 12 points to share team-scoring honors with Evan Berger.
"It's a two-prong program. The people with the ball attacking gaps with it, and people without the ball flashing into openings. That's a key, attacking the zone," Hauger said of playing against the zone. "Guys opposite the ball have to learn to move to the ball and not stand and wait for the ball to come back around to them.
"We have to get the ball in high post more and reverse it, but we don't do that well enough. Second period we stood around."
Hauger continued the thought, adding, "We did get some good looks out of the high post, but we weren't hitting them like we would."
The Mustangs (1-0, 7-0) managed to exit the first half with a 36-30 lead, sparked by the defensive energy off the bench from Blaise Krizner.
"Blaise is a good defensive player. He's quick and he'll play tough defense," praised Hauger. "He's just not a one-dimensional player. He can shoot.
"We were in kind of a funk there. He went in there and amped up the defense."
The defense played steadier after the halftime break and the Mustangs' lead grew along with it. Thomas Jefferson made two 3-pointers in the third quarter and none in the final eight minutes.
"We really played solid defense in the second half. Closing out on them. Getting hands up on the shooters. Really, not letting them get their feet under them on the 3-point attempts," explained Hauger. "I thought Brandon Davis was light's out on defense."
Tightening the defense led to improved rebounding, at both ends of the court, and getting into the offensive flow better.
"We have to set the tempo, which we did in the second half. They have to realize you have to be intense the whole time you're out there," said Hauger. "They were more reactive than proactive. That's how you set the tempo.
"That's advantageous to us the way we play."
The Mustangs' Rodney Gallagher and Keondre DeShields shared game-scoring honors with 19 points apiece. Davis scored 17 points and Jayden Pratt added 12.
They game became chippy in the fourth quarter, leading to a technical foul call on Thomas Jefferson.
"They can't worry about any of that. The best way to handle that situation is just look at the scoreboard," said Hauger.
With the holiday break over and the beginning of section play, the Mustangs will be able to settle into a weekly schedule of games and practices.
"I'm thankful we'll be getting into a routine now. We would play, then be off a week," closed Hauger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.