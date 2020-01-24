Laurel Highlands broke away in the fourth quarter Friday night to hand Penn Hills its first Section 1-AAAAA loss of the season as the Mustangs returned home with a 67-59 victory.
The key road victory strengthens Laurel Highlands' bid for a playoff berth. The Mustangs improve to 5-4 in the section and 10-6 overall, and avenge the double overtime loss to the Indians the first time around. Albert Gallatin is in fourth place at 4-4 and Woodland Hills sits in fifth place at 4-5.
The Mustangs host Gateway Tuesday and travel to rival Uniontown for a non-section game on Wednesday.
Penn Hills goes to 7-1 in the section and 12-4 overall.
The fourth quarter was one of runs with Laurel Highlands pulling out to a 57-50 lead. Penn Hills countered with a 5-0 run, but Laurel Highlands put together a 10-4 string in the final three minutes to secure the key victory.
The Mustangs outscored the host squad in the final eight minutes, 21-13, with Rodney Gallagher hitting four free throws down the stretch.
"Certainly it was," replied Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger on the importance of the win.
"We were down five at half, but midway through the third quarter we spurted a little bit and tied the game," said Hauger. The game was tied at 46 heading into the fourth quarter.
Laurel Highlands led 21-17 after the first quarter, but Penn Hills surged to a 35-30 lead at halftime.
"I know the guys were really focused, determined and ready to play their best, and they did," praised Hauger.
Gallagher led the way for the Mustangs with a game-high 21 points. Caleb Palumbo finished with 18 and Tim Smith added 12. Tyvaughn Long only scored eight points, but Hauger lauded his play underneath the basket.
"I was told he finished with 16 rebounds. His rebounding was dominant, especially in the fourth quarter," said Hauger.
Wes Kropp led Penn Hills with 17 points. Daemar Kelly scored 12 and Kyree Mitchell added 10.
Section 1-AAAAA
Laurel Highlands 21-9-16-21 -- 67
Penn Hills 17-18-11-13 -- 59
Laurel Highlands: Rodney Gallagher 21, Caleb Palumbo 18, Tim Smith 12. Penn Hills: Wes Kropp 17, Daemar Kelly 12, Kyree Mitchell 10. Records: Laurel Highlands (5-4, 10-6), Penn Hills (7-1, 12-4).
