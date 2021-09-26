The Laurel Highlands boys soccer team led 3-2 at halftime Saturday and then visitors held off Connellsville in the second half for a 5-3 non-conference road victory.
The Mustangs' Nico Johns, with Joey Lemansky assisting, opened the scoring at 35:01 of the first half.
Connellsville scored twice in a two-minute span for the lead. Seth Basinger scored at 25:39 and Ben Zavatchan found the back of the net at 23:48.
Matt Lucas, from a Harry Radcliffe assist, tied the game for the Mustangs at 15:23 and Caleb Yanosky's unassisted goal at 1:57 gave Laurel Highlands a 3-2 lead.
Goals by Johns and Timmy Lacek extended the Laurel Highlands' lead to 5-2 in the first eight minutes of the second half.
The Falcons' Seth Basinger scored on a penalty kick with 9:05 left.
The Mustangs' Thatcher Wilson made nine saves.
Laurel Highlands defeated Uniontown on Thursday, 8-0.
Lucas led the way in the shutout victory with four goals and one assist. Manny Olivares scored two goals. Lemansky and Johns scored one goal apiece.
Wilson made six saves to preserve the shutout. Uniontown's Wyatt Nehls had 10 saves.
Bentworth 5, Bishop Canevin 1 -- The Bearcats defeated the visiting Crusaders for a non-section victory.
Bentworth (8-1-1) led 3-0 at halftime.
Julian Hays scored two goals, and Ryan Colbert, John Scott and Jerzy Timlin netted one goal apiece.
Girls soccer
Bentworth 3, Beth-Center 1 -- Tessa Charpentier scored a hat trick and Taylor Leonetti assisted on all three goals Saturday as the Lady Bearcats' Tyler Hamstra won his 99th match.
Girls volleyball
Thomas Jefferson 3, Uniontown 1 -- The Lady Raiders won the first set, but the Lady Jaguars stormed back Thursday night to win the next three for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Uniontown (4-1) took the first set, 25-23. Thomas Jefferson secured the victory by winning the final three sets, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16.
Naveah McCargo led Uniontown with 36 digs. Riley Baker, Sequoia Dunlap and Amiah Desheilds had five kills each.
