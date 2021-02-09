The annual Uniontown-Laurel Highlands swim meet didn't have the same energy Monday night because coronavirus precautions led to the meet being held virtually.
Both boys squads put up some quality performances, though, with the Mustangs coming away with a 91-77 victory.
Joe Holp and Collin McManis opened the meet with automatic qualifying scores in diving. Holp won with 174.75 points, with McManis scoring 162.07 points.
Holp, a junior, has now qualified for his third WPIAL Class AA diving championship.
"I can definitely do better," said Holp. "I have trouble with some of my newer dives."
Given the situation with the pandemic, Holp said he needs more work on the board.
"I'm basically shut down (when the high school pool is closed). Boards like these are really hard to come by," said Holp.
Holp knows what he needs to work on.
"The inward dive is my specialty, no matter where I'm at, I'm going to do it," said Holp. "The back dive, no matter how much I do it in practice, I just can't do it.
"It's just a mental block."
Holp said the lack of fans, especially in a big rivalry meet with Uniontown, was noticeable.
"I feed off the fans," said Holp, adding with a smile, "I like to be dramatic."
McManis' total was a personal best, and he feels he needs to do so when given the opportunity.
"I feel every time (we dive) is the last time," said McManis.
He, too, has a dive he just can't seem to get through.
"The inward dive, it's my weaker dive. It's kinda in my head," explained McManis.
McManis agreed with Holp about the impact actually competing against another team has on his performance.
"Whenever we have visitors, the competition is there. Virtually, it's tough to push you up. It lost it even though we knew we were swimming Uniontown," added McManis.
The Mustangs' Dean Schiffbauer had a personal approach, missing in the virtual meet.
"I definitely miss the competition. My cousin Jacob (Schiffbauer) is on Uniontown. I swam my best in case he was (in the same race)," said Dean Schiffbauer.
He won the 50 freestyle in a second standard time of 23.81 seconds, but place third to his cousin's second-place finish in the 500 freestyle.
The atmosphere of a normal meet was missing for Dean Schiffbauer.
"It feels like a practice," said Schiffbauer. "Uniontown and Connellsville are our rival schools.
"I'm not one who can hear the screaming, but it's a lot more adrenaline creating with people actually watching than in a camera."
Ian Hamilton (200 freestyle, 1:54.73; 100 freestyle, 51.51), Kole Friel (200 IM, 2:09.09; 500 freestyle, 5:10.99), and the 400 freestyle relay also had first-place finishes for the Mustangs. Friel's time in the 500 freestyle met the automatic standard, while the other winning times hit the second standard.
The Red Raiders' Colby Voyten swam the freestyle leg on the victorious 200 medley relay team that won in a WPIAL second standard time of 1:49.43, and was on the winning 200 freestyle relay that also hit the second standard with their time of 1:38.85.
He was third in the 50 freestyle and won the 100 backstroke in 1:08.30.
Voyten said he and his teammates are seeking out their best performances as the fractured season winds to a close.
"We want to keep our options open, but focus on mainly one," explained Voyten. "We are trying to figure out whatever works best to get our times down."
Both pools were relatively quiet, with those interested in watching the action needed to do so with the livestream feed from both sites.
"It's really strange. The adrenaline with the crowd is not there," said Voyten, who was honored on senior night. "This maybe my last season to swim and I want to do my best to swim my fastest."
Dalton Grimes, a junior, also had a solid individual performance in addition to helping the Red Raiders win the two relays. He finished second to the Mustangs' Hamilton in both the 100 and 200 freestyles.
He met the second standard time with his finish in the 100 freestyle.
Grimes is a veteran of the rivalry in other sports, as well, and knows most of the LH swimmers from the YMCA.
"Having the amount of competition swimming beside you definitely pushes you," said Grimes. "Logan (Voyten), Colby (Voytish), and Jacob (Schiffbauer) are the only ones to give us competition.
"It's not the friendly competition with the other team."
Grimes is just hoping to get through the season and secure a berth into the WPIAL championships.
"They already tried to shut us down on time. You never take it for granted," said Grimes.
Voytish won the 100 butterfly in a second standard time of 57.41 seconds, and Jacob Schiffbauer finished first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.