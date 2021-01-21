ROSTRAVER TWP. – Belle Vernon defeated visiting Laurel Highlands in a non-section basketball game Wednesday between two teams considered to be near the top of their respective classifications, 64-56.
However, the matchup of two of the best and most exciting players in the WPIAL, Belle Vernon's Devin Whitlock and LH’s Rodney Gallagher, did not take place.
Gallagher, one of the top sophomores in the country, missed the game with an ankle injury.
“If this was a section game he would have played and definitely, if it had been a playoff game,” said Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger. “But, we will take positives out of this as we had players in positions that they are not used to and that is how we will get better.”
Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino was happy with his team’s effort.
“I am pleased with everything and thought we played our most complete game that we have played all year,” said Salvino. “We beat a good team that has a lot of depth, who can play and who can shoot.”
“Every team faces adversity, and we need to man up and deal with it,” Hauger said with a positive tone. “We played well at times and at other times, we made mistakes that we shouldn’t have made.”
Hauger pointed out Belle Vernon buzzer beaters in the first three quarters with Whitlock hitting a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter, freshman Quinton Martin making one at the before half, and Whitlock adding another basket at the end of the third quarter.
“We gave up seven points in the last three seconds and that changed the game,” said Hauger.
Whitlock finished with a team-high 26 points and added five assists, and the electric, junior point guard made things happen for Belle Vernon. He played better as the game went on, and scored 13 of Leopards' last 17 points.
Early on, however, the teams played a relatively even first quarter with the Mustangs (2-2) leading 17-15.
Belle Vernon (3-1) upped its defensive pressure in the second quarter, and the Mustangs were limited to a pair of field goals and four free throws.
“Our defense played well,” said Salvino. “People did things that they are capable of doing.”
“Our effort was fine. We just had too many breakdowns and needed to make one more pass." Hauger said of the second quarter, adding, "But, games like this is why I schedule tough teams. This is how we get better.”
The teams exchanged baskets in the third quarter and Brandon Davis did his part to keep LH in the game by scoring eight of his game-high 28 points.
Belle Vernon led 49-41 heading into the fourth quarter and the Mustangs were unable to draw any closer that six points the rest of the way.
Keondre DeShields (13) and Caleb Palumbo (10) also hit double figures for Laurel Highlands.
Jake Haney finished with 16 points for Belle Vernon, with freshman Quinton Martin starting to get acclimated to varsity-level basketball with eight points and 10 rebounds.
“I like what I saw from him. We had a talk (Tuesday) and I wanted him to build confidence in himself,” Salvino said of Martin. “He showed it today and he is coming along.”
Both teams return to play Friday as Belle Vernon hosts Mount Pleasant in a Section 3-AAAA game, while Laurel Highlands heads to Chartiers Valley for a non-section game.
“All indications are that Rodney should be able to go Friday,” said Hauger. “He has been working on the side the last couple of practices.”
