Garrett Myers pitched a two-hitter and Alex Gesk and Santino Marra belted solo home runs Sunday to lead M&R Transit to a 6-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory against visiting ARH Sport Shop.
Gesk hit his home run in the bottom of the third and Marra hit his homer in the bottom of the fifth inning for M&R Transit.
Gesk and Myers both doubled.
M&R Transit (13-2) scored one runs in the bottom of the first and fifth innings, and two in the third and fourth innings.
Myers went the distance in the win, striking out nine and walking one.
Sonny Peluchette took the loss for ARH Sport Shop (2-10).
