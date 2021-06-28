Madison Wiltrout qualified for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials in the javelin, but wasn’t quite old enough to compete.
The University of North Carolina redshirt senior then qualified for the 2020 Olympic trials, which were postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Connellsville graduate finally found her way to the national runway over the weekend at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., and placed 10th overall in her bid to make the U.S. Olympic team.
Wiltrout entered the first round in the round of 12 in Saturday’s final in seventh place with a qualifying throw of 52.67 meters (172-9) in Friday’s prelim. She hit the throw on her final attempt.
She opened with a throw of 51.31 meters (168-4), which had her in fifth place. Wiltrout dipped a little on her second attempt with a throw of 46.67 meters (153-1).
“I didn’t do my full approach. I knew what I could produce at the moment. I could do enough to get in,” explained Wiltrout.
Wiltrout’s first throw in the finals was 46.82 meters (153-7).
She improved on her second attempt with a throw of 50.82 meters (166-9). That was the mark that ultimately counted and placed her 10th.
Wiltrout closed out her first Olympic trials with a throw of 49.47 meters (162-3).
Dayton Track Club’s Chantae McMillan captured the eighth and final berth into the final round with her throw of 51.36 meters (168-6).
Maggie Malone won the event with a meet record throw of 208-4, to make her second Olympic team. She finished 25th in 2016.
Kara Winger finished second with her top effort of 201-8 to make her fourth Olympic team. Avione Allgood-Whestone was third at 193-4.
Although none of the top three finishers met the Olympic standard of 64 meters (nearly 210 feet), Malone and Winger hit the standard at an earlier meet for berths on the team.
Wiltrout wasn’t awed by the atmosphere, but did admit to a bit of stargazing.
“To be honest, I felt comfortable in the position with the athletes. I wasn’t nervous to be around Kara or Maggie. I was not phased at all,” said Wiltrout. “I was in the flight with Kara (Winger). She told me ‘come on Maddy’ when I was on the runway.
“I always wanted to meet Kara. I was fan-girling. She’s been at this so long. I watched (videos of her throwing) when I started.”
Wiltrout said of Malone, “It was cool to be around Maggie. She’s the next rising star.”
The lead up to Friday’s preliminary round was quite different than other meets, especially in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.
“I arrived Monday. The school took care of everything,” explained Wiltrout. “We were tested every day. Each day I had a warm-up, but didn’t throw.”
Wiltrout’s outlook to competing has matured since the days of her record-breaking career with the Falcons and on the heels of season lost to the pandemic.
“I wanted to have peace in my heart with whatever I was going to do. I had no nerves. I was not anxious. I wanted to be there in the moment and focus on what I wanted to do,” said Wiltrout, adding, “I definitely had peace.”
She also said with a laugh, “I asked my family and friends an pray for me that I would find peace. I should’ve asked them to pray for me to throw further.”
The entire field had to deal with unusually warm conditions in Oregon.
“It was so hot. I had an ice towel wrapped around my neck. I tried to stay in the shade,” said Wiltrout. “Hayward Field was built for the headwind. None of us hit the javelin correctly. We were all catching the wind.
“If you don’t hit it, (the javelin) goes straight up into the air.”
Wiltrout was in the stadium when DeAnna Price broke the world record in the hammer throw in an adjoining throwing arena. Price won the event with a throw of 80.31 meters (263-6).
“We were warming up. It was so awesome to be there and see history being made,” Wiltrout of Price’s throw.
Wiltrout placed third in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships. She finished 16th in the NCAA Championships to earn second-team All-America honors.
She also battled a head cold during the national finals.
Wiltrout’s top throw in the national championship was 51.51 meters (169-2). Her other attempts were 49.87 (163-7) and 51.29 (168-3).
“I was a little traumatized. I don’t quite know how to explain it, how I go from practice and warmup into the meet. I have to figure it out,” said Wiltrout, who earned All-America status two years ago.
Wiltrout is searching for a way to put all the pieces together and launch the javelin to new distances after dealing with the lost season to the pandemic and fighting back from surgery and injuries.
“I still need to learn a lot,” said Wiltrout. “I really wanted to break my PR (185-8, the national scholastic record she set in 2015). I just want that number gone.
“I’ve done (over 185 feet) so many times in warmups, but it’s not going into competition.
“I’ll work on one thing at a time. I do it for a love of the sport now. I want to get better now. This is my year to learn from it.”
Wiltrout, an exercise & sport science major, also earned All-ACC academic recognition.
