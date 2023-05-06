CARMICHAELS -- The Lady Mikes' Bailey Barnyak successfully retired the first 13 West Greene batters she faced in Friday's Section 2-A game at Carmichaels.
The freshman appeared to run the perfect streak to 14 batters when she struck out the Lady Pioneers' Taylor Karvan, but the high pitch was mishandled and ricocheted around the backstop. Karvan alertly sprinted to first base and beat the throw.
However, Barnyak kept the no-hitter intact with a strikeout and infield ground out for an 11-0 victory in five innings.
Barnyak struck out eight and allowed only one ball to the outfield with the opening out of the game on London Whipkey's fly out to left field. The Lady Mikes recorded five outs on infield fly balls.
"Bailey pitched great today. She had good command of everything," praised Carmichaels coach Dave Briggs.
"It's tough to win when you don't get a hit," said West Greene coach Billy Simms. "(Barnyak's) velocity gives people problems. She gets you on your front foot and she's tough to hit.
"And, they are very solid behind her."
The Lady Mikes (10-0, 14-0) clinched the section title with the victory. Carmichaels has a doubleheader Monday with Mapletown on the road and Avella at home.
Briggs welcomed the return to Class A after a stint in Class AA.
"We play the (Greene) county schools. They're a natural rival," said Briggs. "When you beat a good team, it makes you feel good."
West Greene (6-4, 9-7) will finish third and has a doubleheader Monday at California.
"(To make the playoffs) is a positive to our kids. We're excited with what we replaced (over the past four years) and to be where we are," said Simms.
Carmichaels jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, making the most of four hits and uncharacteristic mistakes by the Lady Pioneers.
Sophia Zalar's fly ball to open the inning was mishandled for a two-base error. She moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Ashton Batis' infield ground out.
The next five Carmichaels batters safely reached base and all five scored.
Carys McConnell walked and scored on Ali Jacobs' double to deep center field. Barnyak hit a ground ball and safely made first when the West Greene infielder looked McConnell back to second, but the moment led to indecision and no throw for an infield single.
Both runners moved up a base on a passed ball and Kendall Ellsworth walked to load the bases.
Kaitlyn Waggett doubled home two and Carlee Roberts' single scored two more runs. The inning ended on a double play.
"That's the one thing about this game. The margin for error is so small," explained Simms. "They led off with an error and it snowballs. We didn't make a play anywhere.
"It's disheartening in the circle."
Simms added, "They hit (Payton Gilbert) in spots. We tip our cap where caps are due."
"We've done a pretty good job to take advantage of opportunities all year. It was a total team effort," said Briggs.
Waggett drove in her third run of the game with a single in the bottom of the third inning.
Carmichaels positioned itself for the mercy rule with four runs on four hits and an error in the bottom of the fourth inning.
McConnell drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly. Jacobs plated two with her second double, and Barnyak drove in the final run with a single.
Payton Gilbert started for West Greene and pitched into the fourth inning. She allowed all 11 runs (9 earned) on nine hits. Gilbert walked two and struck out one.
