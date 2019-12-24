They say records are made to be broken, but Monongahela High’s Ron Necciai set a record in professional baseball which can never, ever be shattered.
The Gallatin native once struck out 27 batters in a minor league game, seven more than the major league record for a nine-inning game held by Roger Clemens, Kerry Wood and Max Scherzer. Former Pirates pitcher Tom Cheney struck out 21, but it took him 16 innings to set that record.
The story of Necciai’s strikeout spree has been told often, but to be brief, the basic facts are these: on May 13, 1952, in a Class D game Necciai was a mere 19-year-old with the Bristol Twins pitching in just his 21st professional baseball game. Although he felt ill, he took the ball and he proceeded to throw a no-hitter.
While he did fan 27, there were 28 outs in the contest because one of the batters struck out but reached first base on a passed ball. That inning Necciai would up retiring four batters on strikes. Earlier, one batter managed to make contact, grounding out. Besides the man who reached on a passed ball, one man reached on a walk, one on an error, and another was hit by a pitch.
That season at Bristol the lanky, 6-foot-5, 185-pound Necciai posted an ERA of 0.42 and he recorded 128 outs with an incredible 109 coming via strikeouts. Over one stretch of two starts he whiffed a remarkable total of 51 batters.
Blazing fast, but wild, his headline feats earned him a late-season call-up to the Pirates and, a day after a shaky debut (seven walks and 11 hits given up over just six innings), he struck out five of the 10 men he faced in three innings. He only won one big league game, but he reached a level only a small percentage of athletes ever attain.
Along the way he had many interesting experiences including receiving encouragement from Donora’s Stan Musial after a Pirates-Cardinals game. In the minors he roomed with Jack McKeon who later managed the Florida Marlins to the 2003 World Championship.
Necciai also got to know Bob Prince and said, “I’ve heard all these things about him diving off (a third-story hotel window sill) into the swimming pool. And he dressed very colorfully with his sports coats. He had the Green Weenie way before the Terrible Towel of the Steelers.” Necciai said one of his most treasured mementos came from another Pirate announcer, “a Christmas card that Rosey Rowswell sent me. I still have it framed on the wall.”
Necciai is a close friend of Bill Mazeroski. “We spent a lot of summers playing a lot of golf and we fished together and hunted together, but I don’t anymore —I’m too old,” said the 87-year-old Necciai. “He’s a great guy — very quiet, very reserved, but a super guy. He’s very laid back, but he’s a super competitive guy. I don’t care if you want to shoot pool, you want to play ping pong, you want to play golf, he’s very, very competitive. He does not like to lose.”
Necciai heaped praise on his buddy. “Just look at the record book,” he said. “He was the best. He still has the record for double plays set in a season by a second baseman. And actually, he’s a better hitter than people give him credit for. He was a pretty good hitter — always made contact, didn’t strike out much.
“I didn’t get it from him,” Necciai continued, “but from some people that do statistics. He hit, like, 87 balls off the scoreboard in Forbes Field. When I played in Pittsburgh in ’52, Greenberg Gardens (an area which provided an inviting, shortened home run target installed for slugger Hank Greenberg in left field) was in the bullpen out there. Well, if that was there when he played, he’d have had another 87 lifetime home runs.”
Any time the two men have gone out for lunch, fans still flock to their table and make a fuss over Mazeroski even though his historic World Series-winning home run happened almost 60 years ago and Maz last suited up in a stretch knit Pirate uniform in 1972. Maz, says Necciai, has a magnetic pull. “He draws like stink draws flies.
“One of the biggest honors in my life was getting invited by Bill, and going with my wife and friends when he got inducted into the Hall of Fame. That’s one of my all-time thrills.”
Despite Necciai’s terrific 27-strikeout achievement, one he is reminded of by fans and friends almost daily, and one he does not tire of discussing, he has remained modest. He joked that at the major league level he had nothing to do with the reporters. “I was too lowly — they wouldn’t speak to a scrub-beanie like me when there were so many other guys in that league who were great.”
Maybe so, but great is a fitting word to describe what Necciai accomplished with his untouchable all-time record.
