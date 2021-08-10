When Troy Polamalu made his decision to retire from football on Thursday, April 9, 2015, Jim Wexell was the first to break the story for the Herald-Standard.
How big of a story was it?
It was posted on the Herald-Standard website at 10 p.m. that night. Thirty minutes later it had 500,000 views. Friday afternoon the total had hit 7.5 million. A Herald-Standard sports writer on vacation watching ESPN was stunned to see the news stream across the bottom of the screen, with it noting that it was first reported by … the Herald-Standard.
That’s how big a star Polamalu was … and still is.
Polamalu, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton on Saturday with a rousing speech after being introduced by Dick LeBeau, trusted Wexell, a writer he has known since the beginning of his NFL career.
So, when Wexell proposed a book on the Steelers’ legend, Polamalu, although he was hesitant to be interviewed for it, gave his approval for the idea.
Wexell includes parts of past interviews with Polamalu and turned to Polamalu’s relatives with his blessing, many of whom were interviewed, along with several of the former Steelers’ friends and teammates, for the book.
The result, “Polamalu: The inspirational story of Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Troy Polamalu,” is a thoroughly interesting and enlightening, 432-page book about, as Wexell notes, the descendant of a Samoan king who went on to become an NFL all-time great.
If Polamalu’s Hall-of-Fame acceptance speech inspired you to want to know more about him, this book should be at the top of your list.
“This book was actually 17 years in the making because I keep all of my practice notes and interview transcripts, like the sitdown with Troy a few days after he was drafted,” Wexell said. “I had the first sitdown with him in Pittsburgh, and, frankly, the last. He called me to announce his retirement, as the Herald-Standard knows well.”
It was while writing another one of his four books, “Steeler Nation: A Pittsburgh Team, An American Phenomenon,” also an excellent read, during which Wexell became friends with Polamalu’s relatives.
“I got to know the Polamalu family during my road trip in 2007 that was used in the writing of Steelers Nation, released the next year,” Wexell said. “And, I approached Troy about doing a book on him in 2010, but he told me he wasn’t ready, to wait five years so that he could ‘do something with his life.’ Five years later, he still wasn’t ready, but didn’t mind me interviewing his family, friends and teammates.”
So Wexell forged ahead.
“I finally decided to write the book without him at the end of 2019, when I realized the Steelers didn’t have a first or third-round draft pick in 2020 and I wouldn’t be able to sell much draft copy in that draft season,” said Wexell, whose annual Steelers draft previews and analysis are renown. “I began writing the first week of March in 2020, and then COVID hit, so I pretty much had the time to get it done that summer.”
It was no shock Polamalu was a first-ballot choice for the Hall of Fame. In 12 seasons he made the Pro Bowl eight times, first team All-Pro four times and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. He played in 173 games, including three Super Bowls, winning two.
Polamalu’s career totals include 710 tackles, 35 interceptions, 13 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and four touchdowns (five if not for a botched official’s call in a win over the San Diego Chargers).
The book goes farther back than just Polamalu’s NFL career, though. It recalls his childhood, his high school days in Oregon and his time at USC. Wexell actually traveled to the latter two in researching for the book.
“It’s done in the style of an oral history, with all of Troy’s family, friends, coaches, teammates, etc., telling his story,” Wexell explained. “I love how it turned out. Writing it was a blur. I felt as if I had been assigned to do the book by the universe because of my great relationship with Troy and his family. So, the universe got its book.”
The book helps one get to know the gentle, soft-speaking man off the field who turned into an energetic dynamo who would make remarkable plays like no one else could on it while lifting the Steelers to three Super Bowl appearances.
“I talked to over 50 people in long sitdowns, but also included all of my notes from those championship years and I hope this biography will also be remembered as the definitive book on the Steelers of the Aughts,” Wexell said.
“That era was marked by the defense, and Troy is — and likely will be — the only Hall of Famer on that defense. In the book I come to the conclusion that he was the Holy Spirit of that team, ‘the small, quiet voice of God.’ But by no means is this a treatise on spirituality and/or religion.
“I wanted this book to not only define the Steelers of that era, but be used as a template for young people in how to navigate life the proper way.
“Yes, Troy did everything the right way, and there is much for not only kids, but all of us to learn from the way he went about everything in his life, but Troy was fun-loving, even mischievous as his pranks on teammates will attest.
“The point I’m making is that he’s in no way boring. This book is full of anecdotes about sports, love and life, and just about all the feedback I’ve received has been positive.
“I think it’s the best of my four books, by far.”
“Polamalu” costs $32.95 and is available at jimwexell.com.
Wexell autographs all copies bought at his website.
“There are also a couple of blog entries that explain my thinking behind the process and my writing process itself,” Wexell said. “Young writers might be interested.”
The book also is available on Amazon (including an e-book version for $9.99) and in area bookstores.
