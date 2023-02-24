Neshannock held on for a 53-49 victory against Yough Thursday night in the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals played at North Hills.
Neshannock held on for a 53-49 victory against Yough Thursday night in the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals played at North Hills.
The Lancers (18-5) advance to Monday's semifinals against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, who defeated Shady Side Academy, 53-42.
The Cougars (16-8) play Shady Side Academy Saturday in the consolation round.
Neshannock led 8-6 after the first quarter and 15-12 at halftime. Yough sliced one point off its deficit in the third quarter, and the Lancers secured the win with a 19-17 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Terek Crosby led the Cougars with 20 points. Austin Matthews added 19.
Neshannock's Jack Glies scored a game-high 27 points, including 22 in the second half.
Girls basketball
St. Joseph 53, Monessen 46 -- The Lady Spartans (20-4) advanced to the WPIAL Class A semifinals for the second straight year with a quarterfinal road victory at Monessen.
St. Joseph (20-4) plays top-seeded Union in the semifinals on Monday.
The fourth-seeded Lady Greyhounds (15-6) host Section 2-A rival West Greene on Saturday in the consolation round. The winner advances to the fifth-place consolation game and the loser is ousted.
Monessen led 12-10 after the first quarter, but St. Joseph pulled ahead at halftime, 19-18. The Lady Spartans added to their lead in the third quarter, 37-31.
St. Joseph's Julie Spinelli scored a game-high 23 points. Emma Swierczewski finished with 16 points. Anna Kreinbrook scored six points and had a double-double with 13 rebounds and 12 blocks.
Sidney Campbell led Monessen with 17 points. Hailey Johnson finished with 12 points.
Union 64, West Greene 20 -- The Lady Pioneers run of semifinal appearances came to an end with a road loss to top-seeded Union.
The Lady Scots (16-6) play St. Joseph Monday in the semfinals.
West Greene (13-10) travels to Monessen Saturday in the consolation round. The teams split the Section 2-A series.
Union scored all the points it needed in the first quarter as the Lady Scots ran out to a 27-11 lead. The advantage grew to 44-15 at halftime. Union outscored the Lady Pioneers in the second half, 20-5.
West Greene's Lexie Six and Marissa Tharp both scored seven points.
Kylie Fruehstorfer (22), Kelly Cleaver (14), and Zoe Lepri (10) combined for 46 points.
