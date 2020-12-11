Jim Nesser enters his third year as head coach of the Yough boys basketball team, and he is looking to get the team back into the playoffs.
“My goal is for us to compete and make the playoffs,” Nesser said of the program that has missed the postseason four straight years. “To do that, we have to finish games and win the last five minutes of games.
“For us to succeed at that, we will have to defend well, rebound well and take care of the ball.”
Yough has not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season and has had four straight losing seasons.
Despite that fact, the program is making strides under Nesser.
The team has gone 15-29 under Nesser during his two years, while the team was a combined 5-38 the two years prior to him taking over the program.
The returning starters are a pair of senior guards, Tyler Zerone and Gamal Marballie, along with junior guard Christian Park.
Two freshmen, Terek Crosby and forward Austin Mathews, along with sophomore guard Parker Rost, are looking to crack the starting lineup with Nesser pointing out that Crosby could do special things this year.
“Terek Crosby will be a key newcomer,” Nesser said.
The Cougars are in Section 3-AAAA with Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland, South Park and Uniontown.
When asked who the top teams are, Nesser did not hesitate and didn't mince words.
“Uniontown is first,” he said. “And, Belle Vernon.”
With hard work and solid fundamental play, Nesser could lead his team back into contention for a playoff spot
