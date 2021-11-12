Laurel Highlands was still reaping the rewards of its first football playoff victory well after it defeated Beaver Area, 28-27, last Friday night.
One of those was bestowed upon Mustang coach Rich Kolesar who was chosen as the Steelers High School Coach of the Week for the landmark victory over the Bobcats.
“It was definitely exciting,” Kolesar said of the honor. “It’s exciting for our school, for our kids. It’s not just an award for me, it’s an award for this whole program for all the hard work these kids have been putting in.”
One of the perks of the honor is Kolesar being invited to attend the Steelers football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on Dec. 5 where he will be recognized during the two-minute warning.
The Mustangs’ reward for beating Beaver is a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal playoff game against second-seeded Aliquippa tonight at Ambridge High School’s Moe Rubenstein Stadium.
Also in Class 4A, top-seeded Belle Vernon (8-0), the undefeated Big Eight champion, hosts No. 9 New Castle (7-4), which was third in the Parkway Conference.
In Class 3A, No. 4 Elizabeth Forward (8-2), the Interstate Conference champion, hosts No. 5 Freeport (6-4), which finished second in the Allegheny Seven Conference, and sixth-seeded Mount Pleasant (6-4), which was fourth in the Interstate, travels to No. 3 Avonworth (8-2), which was second in the Northwestern Six Conference.
The Quips, Leopards, Warriors, and Antelopes are all coming off first-round byes.
Laurel Highlands (8-3) is the 10th seed and finished fourth behind Belle Vernon, McKeesport and Thomas Jefferson in the Big Eight Conference. The Quips (8-1) were champions of the Parkway.
The Mustangs are averaging 29.9 points per game and giving up 26.0 while Aliquippa is at 45.1 and 9.6. The two have one common opponent in seventh-seeded Beaver, which LH vanquished to advance. The Quips beat the visiting Bobcats, 35-7, on Oct. 1.
Laurel Highlands has already played and fallen to teams seeded first (Belle Vernon), third (McKeesport) and fifth (Thomas Jefferson) in the Class 4A bracket.
“I think they’re right on par with those other big three teams,” Kolesar said of Aliquippa. “They’re very big up front and they’re very fast. Plus their program has a good history of success. So it’s going to be a tough test this week.”
Even with losses to all three, playing the likes of the Leopards, Tigers and Jaguars has had a positive effect on the Mustangs and helped them in their win over Beaver, according to Kolesar.
“It really did,” Kolesar said. “I mean we played three of the top four teams in the WPIAL this year and that got us prepared for playoff football. You have to play those good teams to get ready for big games like this. I think those challenges throughout the season made us tougher and made us a better team.”
Aliquippa is led by running back Tiqwai Hayes (1,019 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns) and quarterback Quentin Goode (1,352 passing yards, 13 touchdowns with three interceptions).
Gallagher, the 13th 1,000-1,000 player in WPIAL history, has completed 98 of 167 passes for 1,289 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions and rushed for 1,066 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Keondre DeShields is LH’s leading receiver with 21 catches for 353 yards. Tahji Hooper made his first start at running back last week and rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns.
Hooper’s sudden rise as a running threat gives opponents another player to keep an eye on besides Gallagher.
“That’s what we had with Eric (Allen) at the beginning of the year at running back,” Kolesar said. “He gave us some balance along with Rod. Now having Tahji there gives us someone to offset Rodney and we still have our great receivers. He really adds another dynamic to our offense.”
This will be the Mustangs’ ninth road game this season.
“I don’t think our kids are intimidated,” Kolesar said. “They know it’s another football team and they know they’ve played some of the top teams in the state already and this is another matchup. We’ve got to see how much we’ve improved throughout this year and play at our best Friday night.”
Belle Vernon, coached by Matt Humbert, is averaging 42.4 points per game and allowing 10.9 while the Red Hurricanes are exactly even at 24.6 allowed and given up.
Devin Whitlock leads the way for the Leopards. Whitlock has thrown for 828 yards and eight touchdown with two interceptions and has completed passes to 11 different receivers. On the ground, Whitlock has 960 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Quinton Martin, who missed several games with a knee injury, still rushed for 737 yards and 13 touchdowns for Belle Vernon.
New Castle depends heavily on quarterback Chris Hood who has thrown for 1,132 yards and run for 992 yards.
The two have one common opponent. The Red Hurricanes defeated visiting Chartiers Valley, 28-21, while the Leopards won at CV, 49-14.
Elizabeth Forward, coached by Mike Collodi, averages 33.4 points per game and gives up just 7.5 while Freeport is at 22.0 and 15.8.
The Warriors rely on a strong defense. On offense, Zion White has thrown for 970 yards and 19 touchdowns with three interceptions, Zach Boyd has 22 receptions for 527 yards, and on the ground Kyle Flournoy has 561 yards and DaVontay Brownfield follows with 331 yards.
EF will likely be without two-way impact player Johnny DiNapoli who was reportedly ruled ineligible for the postseason by the WPIAL after he transferred from East Allegheny in the offseason.
Zach Clark starred in the Yellowjackets’ win over Ambridge, rushing for 104 yards and two touchdowns while also catching a TD pass from Garrett King.
Mount Pleasant averages 24.6 points per game and surrenders 17.8 while Avonworth is at 31.1 and 9.7.
The Vikings opened their season with a 40-7 home win over Burrell and almost matched that perfectly with a 41-7 home win over Burrell last Friday in the first round of the playoffs. It was Mount Pleasant coach Jason Fazekas’s first postseason win.
The Vikings rely on a strong running game led by Robbie Labuda (905 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Aaron Alakson (704 yards, 13 touchdowns). Alakson scored three touchdowns last week, including a 65-yard pass from Cole Chatfield, who was filling in for injured quarterback Tyler Reese.
All quarterfinal games kick off at 7 p.m.
