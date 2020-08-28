New Charleroi head football coach Brady Barbero was hired in April to take over the program after Lance Getsy resigned.
It would be understandable if Barbero made excuses about how the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the program in terms of getting to know the players and installing a new system.
However, Barbero is content with where things are, all things considered. After all, it isn’t like he could change what happened.
“Any time off is tough, but with me teaching in the district, I know the kids,” he said. “Luckily, Mike LeDonne is sticking around as the defensive coordinator, so the kids know him and his system.”
Another familiar face the players will know is new line coach Bill Wiltz, the longtime boys basketball coach at the school.
Like many coaches, Barbero used online resources to communicate with the players.
“We used Zoom to go over the playbook and put things in,” he said. “I feel like things are going really well as the kids are picking up the offense fast, as well as other changes.”
The players have been putting the time in to try and get ready for the season.
“They began working out in early June and we took a week off in July as we followed precautions,” Barbero said. “We have been going at it four days a week.”
Like other teams, the missed time in the weight room will hurt the Cougars.
“If we didn’t have the pandemic, we would be bigger, faster and stronger” Barbero said. “We would be farther along with our playbook and the verbiage, but the players did a good job of learning online and I give them credit for picking it up and comprehending it.”
Charleroi returns five starters on offense, the entire line, but no skill players, while six starting defenders return.
“While we have new skill players, guys got time in last year and have experience,” Barbero said. “Sophomores and juniors are coming in ready to take over the positions.”
Senior two-way lineman Dyelan Edwards was the first player Barbero mentioned.
“Dyelan is a tough kid and a hard worker,” Barbero said. “He should be a presence on both sides of the ball.”
Junior Jacob King is another two-way lineman back, as is senior Darius Cooper, a middle linebacker who will move from the offensive line to tight end.
Junior Brendan Harps takes over at quarterback, while junior Nikko Pellegrini is one of the running backs that Barbero is expecting to produce.
Barbero also mentioned three wide receivers who will look to make plays downfield in senior Glenn Porter and a pair of juniors, Brennan Shannon and Terrance Woods.
Charleroi is in Class AA and part of the Interstate conference.
“Wash High is always a favorite and McGuffey returns a lot,” Barbero said. “We are in a tough and competitive conference, but our goals start with competing for a playoff spot.
That isn’t going to change.”
Joining Charleroi, Washington and McGuffey in the conference are Beth-Center, Chartiers Houston, Frazier and Waynesburg Central.
This isn’t Barbero’s first head coaching job as he led California for four seasons, taking the Trojans to multiple playoff appearances during his tenure.
“I am excited to get things going,” he said. “Had Lance stayed, this wouldn’t have been possible, but we are gearing up and are almost ready to go.”
The Cougars have made the playoffs three straight years, and what will it take to keep the streak going?
“We have to get solid line play and we should get it,” Barbero said. “All of the players need to perform like we expect them to, and we need to stay healthy, as well.
“In AA football, we don’t have a lot of depth and health always plays a role.”
Charleroi opens the season with a conference game at Frazier on Sept. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.