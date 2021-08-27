A lot has changed at Uniontown since the end of last season.
The Red Raiders have a new coach and are no longer part of the WPIAL.
Like Albert Gallatin, which left the WPIAL in favor of independent status in 2019, Uniontown has also chosen to go the independent route as it tries to resurrect a football program that has lost 34 consecutive games.
Cedric Lloyd left as Red Raiders head coach after the COVID-19-tainted 2020 season. Uniontown got a late start and played only twice, going 0-2 in a pair of non-conference games in Lloyd's fourth and final year. He is now a member of Clairton's coaching staff.
Former Uniontown assistant football coach Keith Jeffries steps in as the Red Raiders' new head coach. He's familiar with the school, having coached at Uniontown for 23 years in a variety of sports.
Jeffries first game at the helm of the Red Raiders will be on the road against Perry Traditional Academy of the City League on Thursday, Sept. 2.
"We're playing Carrick, Perry and Brashear from the City League," Jeffries said. "We're also playing AG, Wash High, Ringgold and LH. We've got a nice mix of local teams, and a few from Pittsburgh that should be on the same competition level with us."
One key factor in reviving Uniontown's program is getting the numbers up and Jeffries has done that so far.
"I think they finished the season with about 13 kids last year," Jeffries said. "We have about 33-34 kids on the team so the numbers are picking up. We may get a few more but we're trying to straighten out physicals with a couple players."
The team has taken to Jeffries' changes fairly quickly.
"We're very pleased with the way the kids have learned the system and picked up the offense, defense and special teams," Jeffries said.
The Red Raiders quarterback will be senior Evan Townsend, who is more well known as a member of Uniontown's boys basketball team than a football player.
"Evan's a first-year senior," Jeffries said. "He was in my homeroom last year and I kind of talked to him when I found out I was getting the job. He and his brother (sophomore Eric Townsend), who also plays on the basketball team, both came out for football.
"Evan is a good kid. He has no bad habits because he never played before so he hasn't learned anything any different than what we're telling him. He's doing a good job so far."
Townsend will likely be handing the ball off a lot to junior Devin George.
"Devin is our tailback, Jeffries said. "Two years ago when I last coached he was one of our slot receivers. Last year he played some halfback for Coach Lloyd. He'll be our No. 1 tailback.
"Our fullback will be Braxton Swaney. He played fullback when he was younger but he played guard last year because they needed him to. He'll be one of our top defensive players as well, at inside linebacker."
Jeffries' son, Jesse Jeffries, and Lee Troup, both seniors, will be two of Uniontown's wide receivers.
"They both started games as freshmen," Jeffries pointed out. "Now they're both seniors."
"Dom Grippe and Ty Hawk, both juniors, will be two of our other guys in the slot. Dom will be our tight end."
Uniontown will be counting on senior Christian Perkins to anchor its line on both sides of the ball.
"Christian Perkins is a four-year starter on the O-line and he's our top defensive lineman, too," Jeffries said. "Zack Clark and Tannor Hawk are both senior four-year starters who will be at guard."
Jeffries got some added help from outside the state.
"One of our defensive backs is a kid who moved here from Florida named Devin Miles," Jeffries said. "He's a senior who is going to contribute some on offense but he'll be a corner for us. He hasn't played football since ninth grade. He moved up here this summer. He's kind of a diamond in the rough, a little surprise. He's done really well for us in the secondary.
"Ty Hawk will be in the secondary as well, and Devin George. Grippe and Swaney are our top linebackers. Javonte Lewis, a junior on the defensive line will be a pretty good player for us, too."
Jeffries said he won't be picking captains for the 2021 season.
"We're not doing captains but we'll be doing something each game. I have what's called a leadership council," Jeffries said. "But Perkins has done a great job as far as leadership. We're expecting a lot out him, and a lot out of my son Jesse, Zack Clark and Lee Troup.
"I'm expecting all those guys to be leaders. A few juniors we're expecting to lead us as well are Javonte Lewis, Braxton Swaney and Dom Grippe."
Jeffries wants his team to put the past behind them and look forward.
"It's been tough. Last year was just a bad year for them," Jeffries said. "Hopefully, we can get this thing turned around."
