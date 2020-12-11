There has been a changing of the guard for the Southmoreland girls basketball program this year, but not in expectations.
Amber Weimer Cernuto takes over the reigns as head coach from Brian Pritts, who guided the Lady Scotties to a section championship and WPIAL 4A runner-up finish last season.
Pritts won over 200 games, two section titles, and six playoff games in his 19 years at the helm.
Weimer and volunteer assistant coach Susan Love Spadaro were 1,000-point scorers at Southmoreland in the mid-1990s. They are also coaching their talented daughters, 5-8 sophomore Olivia Cernuto and 5-10 junior Grace Spadaro.
"I hope my energy and passion for the sport will carry over and the girls feed off that to continue the success we have already started," Cernuto said.
She said last year's senior leaders helped set the standard for a team that won a school-record 24 consecutive games. Those graduates are Sarah Pisula, Erika Sherbondy, Charity Henderson, and Carlie Collins.
In addition to the coaches' daughters, expected starters will include junior Delaynie Morvosh (6-0) and sophomore Maddie Moore (6-0).
Senior MacKenzie Pirl provides strength under the basket and Elle Pawlikowski has worked hard in the offseason and completes the junior group.
Sophomores are Reagan Carson (5-8), Emerson Craig (6-1), Aiyana Martin (6-1), McKenzie Armstrong (5-6), and Lily Wasmund (5-6).
The freshman class has some talent in Kaylee Doppelheur (5-10), Amara McCutcheon (5-9), Gianna Perbonish (5-7), Gwen Basinger (5-6), and Bea Pawlikowsky (5-6).
Cernuto sees the section race competitive again with the likes of Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Mount Pleasant, West Mifflin, Yough, and newcomer Ligonier Valley.
"Our girls got a taste of going to the championship game last year and hopefully, will want to return for some unfinished business," Cernuto said.
