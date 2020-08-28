This will be a season of change for Carmichaels with a new coach and a switch in conferences.
Ron Gallagher takes over for Ryan Krull, who stepped down after the 2019 season, and the Mikes will drop down from Class 2A into the familiar Tri-County South Conference in Class 1A.
Gallagher brings plenty of coaching experience. He was the Mikes' defensive coordinator the past three years. He was a senior assistant coach at Waynesburg University before stints in Virginia and Maryland followed by eight years at Jefferson-Morgan.
Gallagher, who is the principal at Carmichaels Area Middle School, feels the adjustment to head coach has gone fairly well.
"It's been a little bit difficult at times with the virus and not knowing for sure we'll be playing football, but Coach Krull left a nice culture here," Gallagher said. "The kids have been coming religiously and I'm proud of the guys with how hard they've worked so far. We're doing it safely, following all the guidelines. But their emotions are going up and down because of the uncertainty."
The Mikes will be depending on a new starting quarterback with the graduation of talented Kevin Kelly, but Gallagher believes he has a more than capable replacement.
"We're relying on Trenton Carter at quarterback," Gallagher said. "He's a junior and throws the ball really well. He's going to surprise a lot of people. Trenton is a left-hander and more of a pocket passer than Kevin Kelly, who was a natural athlete. But Trenton had some athleticism also.
"Trenton came into camp in super shape. He really put time in the weight room. His speed has improved and he grew another two inches."
Bailey Jones returns at running back after a 866-yard junior year that included 17 touchdowns.
"Bailey is our top runner, a senior who's also put a lot of time in the weight room," Gallagher said. "He's that ground-and-pound type of running back but he does have deceiving speed. He also can catch the ball out of the backfield.
"We've also got smaller guys with speed who we'll use, too, to give us a nice combination."
Carmichaels will take to the air a little more than usual this season, according to Gallagher.
"We'll have a little more flexibility on offense," he said. "We have some guys we can throw to. Jacob Smith is a senior who's a good route runner with soft hands who catches everything. On the other side we've got a couple younger guys, Zach Kerik and Tyler Richmond, who are doing a good job."
Gallagher feels the Mikes will perform well in the trenches.
"Nate Swaney is the leader on the offensive line who can be dominating at times," Gallagher said. "We have a solid offensive line. The kids are doing a great job communicating."
Senior linebacker Hunter Voithofer leads Carmichaels' defense.
"Last year we played two-high safety and Hunter was the only linebacker in the middle of the field," Gallagher said. "We played against some tough teams and he really held his ground in there. He's going to be a force this year. On offense, he's a hybrid back.
"Overall, we've got good leadership and good balance."
Gallagher opted for slight tweaks over making full-scale changes with the Mikes in his first year.
"It's just like teaching, which is why I think being an educator and a coach is a good mix," he said. "The kids understood the system. So what I did was just mix in a little bit of what I've learned over the past 15 years while keeping the terminology the same."
Krull's credo was heading into a season expecting to win every game, and Gallagher has picked up that mantra.
"I tell the guys we're the favorites," Gallagher said of his assessment of the Tri-County South. "I feel like we are. Our expectation is to win every football game like it always is. We won our last three games last year to leave Double-A on a good note."
Joining the Mikes in the TCS are nearby rivals Jefferson-Morgan and Mapletown along with West Greene, California, Bentworth, Monessen and Avella.
"I think the biggest thing is we get to play the local schools," Gallagher said. "That was gone for awhile. It's a little different when you're playing your rivals, people that you know and kind of hang out with. We're looking forward to those games."
