Albert Gallatin might not get the attention it deserves as a girls volleyball program.
“I think Albert Gallatin gets overlooked a little bit,” said star senior Laney Wilson. “We’ve had some great seasons.”
Wilson, for one, was not overlooked. The three-time Section 3-AAA first-team selection recently signed a Letter of Intent to attend St. Francis University. She is the first Lady Colonial volleyball player to earn an NCAA Division-I scholarship.
“That’s just insane to me really because, as I said, Albert Gallatin doesn’t get the recognition it deserves in volleyball,” said the 17-year-old McClellandtown resident. “We have a great team and a great group of girls and the same coach since seventh grade, Baylee Powell.”
The 6-foot Wilson, who is the daughter of Randy and Deana Wilson, was a four-year letterman and three-year starter with the Lady Colonials. She rang up 280 kills, 72 digs, 60 blocks and 33 aces this past season in helping AG reach the WPIAL playoffs, something it’s accomplished all four years she’s played there.
“This year we were seeded ninth in the WPIAL (playoffs) which is amazing for us because we didn’t have to play a pigtail match like we usually do,” said Wilson.
Albert Gallatin fell to No. 8 Moon in the first round but finished the season in second place at 11-3 in Section 3-AAA. The Lady Colonials also finished second in 2021 with a 10-2 section mark.
“Last year we had to play a preliminary match and we got it at home and beat Kiski,” Wilson recalled. “It was a great experience having a home playoff game.”
Albert Gallatin proved it could compete with the best in the state in its next’s match, a loss to eventual PIAA finalist Hampton.
“We lost to Hampton but the scores were close each game (25-23, 25-19, 25-22) and I felt we played well against them,” Wilson said.
AG finished fourth in the section in both Wilson’s freshman (8-6) and sophomore (6-6) years and qualified for the postseason with preliminary round games. The Lady Colonials fell to Thomas Jefferson in 2019 but defeated Indiana in 2020 before losing to Beaver.
“Playing for AG has been kind of rough because it’s hard to get recognition,” Wilson said. “I think we’re the best team in Fayette County and we made the playoffs each year.”
Wilson also plays on traveling volleyball teams.
“I play for Renaissance Volleyball out of Pittsburgh and played for them last year, too,” Wilson said. “It’s really hard to get recruited unless you’re a really well known athlete around here so I felt I had to got to Pittsburgh. It was tough to get down there. But if I could do all again I would’ve joined them earlier. Coach Baylee Wilson supported my decision to play in Pittsburgh and has been a big help to me. Her assistant coach Kristin Dunham also.
“My club coaches — Amanda Fetter, Tyler Szymanski and Dave Neely — really played a big role in my improvement. When I came to them I was athletic and a good player but they helped me expand my overall game. Uniontown’s coach Anna Tale in another one. She was one of my club coaches when I played around here and helped me.”
Wilson was originally looking to play outside the state in college.
“I wanted to go down south really bad so I talked to a couple D-II schools in Florida,” Wilson said. “But, financially, St. Francis was the best option for me. I chose St. Francis because they did give me a great offer and I found out they’re a great school for health sciences, which is something I want to go into. Athletically, I think they have a lot going for them in the future. And it’s close to home.”
Wilson enjoyed a brief stay at the college, located in Loretto, Pa., which helped her make her decision.
“I visited and stayed there overnight with some of the girls,” Wilson said. “I like the atmosphere there. It’s a Christian college although religion isn’t forced upon you. But they have like a team friar who’s always there for the girls. He’ll help you with literally anything you need.”
Wilson may make a slight position change for the Red Flash.
“In high school and club I’ve played middle (hitter) a majority of my career but St. Francis has me as an outside hitter,” Wilson pointed out.
“I’m super excited, and I’m really grateful for all the support from Albert Gallatin and Albert Gallatin fans. Everybody from the hometown has been amazing these past four years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.