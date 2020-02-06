Penn State New Kensington earned a 76-61 victory over Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, on Wednesday in men’s action at Penn State New Kensington.
New Kensington (3-11, 4-16) had a 38-38 lead after the first half, and outscored the visitors, 38-33, in the second.
Iman Young led the Roaring Lions (6-8, 8-12) in scoring with 18 points on seven field goals and 4 of 8 from the line. Teammate and Albert Gallatin graduate Tavian Mozie had 13 points on eight field goals (three 3-pointers). Justin Craigg (12) and Joshua Hart (10) were also in double figures for Penn State Fayette.
