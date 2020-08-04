MILL RUN — Zach Uhazie’s bat gave visiting Masontown the lead in the top of the eighth inning, and his arm made the advantage stand for a 5-3 extra-inning victory over Mill Run Monday night for a sweep the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 semifinal series.
Masontown, in its first season in the league, advances to the best-of-3 championship series against Mitch’s Bail Bonds, who defeated Carmichaels, 5-0. Masontown hosts Game 1 on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Game 2 moves to Charleroi’s Veterans Memorial Field on Thursday, and should a third game be necessary, the series returns to Masontown at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Uhazie caught a Bill Bendis pitch with Willie Palmer on first base after a two-out single and the ball sailed to the short right field fence. Mill Run right fielder Marc Prinkey gave a valiant effort but ran out of field as he hit the snow fence, as the ball carried high enough to elude his outstretched glove for the game-winning home run.
“I was just trying to get a base hit and load something up, to give the next guy the chance,” Uhazie said of the home run.
Then, in the waning daylight, Uhazie struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth inning, catching Prinkey and Shearer looking and Garrett Brooks swinging to strand Josh Burns, who had walked, at first base.
“Another heart-breaker,” lamented Mill Run manager Ray Orndorff. “Out of the 15 games we played this year, the last two games were the best we played.
“We couldn’t stir that offense up. We left runners in scoring position.”
Uhazie recorded strikeouts for five of the final six outs and finished with 11. He threw 132 pitches in the complete-game victory.
“Zach gave us a good game (pitching) and his bat came through,” praised Masontown manager John Palmer, adding with a laugh, “He said he’d soak tonight.”
Palmer said all season Uhazie was the veteran leader of the young team, but Uhazie deflected some of that credit to his teammates.
“I had my guys behind me. Austin Bergman kept me on it,” said Uhazie.
Mill Run moved out to the early lead in the bottom of the second inning. Tanner Orndorff doubled to open the inning and came home when Dakota McWilliams launched a home run over the right field fence.
Uhazie was also instrumental in Masontown’s three-run third inning with a two-run single.
Steven Edenfield opened the inning with a bunt to the right of the mound. Bill Bendis was unable to cleanly field the ball and Edenfield was safe on a error.
Darion Palmer hit a flyball out to shortstop Tanner Orndorff, but Kaine Frye followed with a sharp single to left field. Willie Palmer’s single past second baseman Josh Burns loaded the bases.
Uhazie singled up the middle to bring Edenfield and Frye home.
Willie Palmer scored the third run when he stole third and scored on a throwing error.
Mill Run threatened in the bottom of the inning with runners on the corners and one out, but Darion Palmer snared Cole Shearer’s line drive and doubled off Josh Burns at first base to end the threat.
“The double play, that’s no one’s fault,” said Ray Orndorff. “We had second and third with one out in the fourth inning and didn’t capitalize. That was big.”
The home team tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning after Burns singled to start the inning, moved to second on a wild pitch, third on a ground out and came home on another wild pitch.
Bendis retired the side in the top of the seventh inning and Mill Run threatened in the bottom of the inning.
Cade Warrick singled to open the inning. McWilliams attempted to bunt Warrick to second, but third baseman Kenny Ryan’s throw was just in time to catch Warrick at second for the first out.
“It was a close call, a real good call,” John Palmer said of Ryan’s play.
“It was bang-bang. (If Warrick beats the throw), it’s first and second with no one out,” said Ray Orndorff.
Bendis, who will turn 45 in October, turned in another solid start, although he allowed at least one runner in all but the seventh inning. The veteran left-hander walked six and struck out two, stranded six and threw 118 pitches.
“Bill, he’s tremendous. He’s such a competitor,” said Ray Orndorff.
“I didn’t expect (Bendis) to go the distance,” said John Palmer.
Now, Masontown is off to the finals against Mitch’s Bail Bonds.
“We are going to continue to play Masontown baseball. It doesn’t matter who we play,” said John Palmer
Despite the disappointing end to the season, Ray Orndorff was just happy to get a season in.
“That’s what I told the team. In late March, it was not looking good for a season at all. It was good we got a season in,” said Orndorff.
